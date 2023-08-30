Comedian Jack Whitehall Adds Extra Dates to SETTLE DOWN Live Tour

Due to phenomenal demand, additional dates have been added to award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall's brand-new UK tour, Jack Whitehall: Settle Down this December 2023.

As the show continues to take in arenas and theatres across the country, Jack has added extra dates in London including at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Wembley Arena as well as dates in Brentwood and Swansea.

Tickets for the additional shows are available Friday 1st September. Visit ticketmaster.co.uk/jackwhitehall and jackwhitehall.com for more information. Tickets for the remaining dates are on sale now.

Following three complete sell-out arena tours Jack is enjoying being back out on the road doing what he does best - entertaining audiences! His biggest-ever stand-up tour to date, Jack Whitehall: Stood Up, sold out arenas across the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. It was the UK's largest comedy tour of 2019, with a ticketed audience over 450,000. Jack has previously sold-out venues across the UK on two earlier tours: Jack Whitehall Gets Around (2014) and Jack Whitehall: At Large (2017), which was also released on Netflix.

Upon announcing, Jack Whitehall said: “So far it's been incredible playing to some of the best crowds I've ever performed in front of. There where a few places we weren't able to slot in to the summer so really excited to be able to add some additional dates in the Autumn.”

Jack Whitehall is an award-winning comedian, actor, presenter and writer. He most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney's Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount. Both films are currently in development for sequels. He can currently be seen alongside Shailene Woodley in Robots, an independent romantic comedy directed by Academy Award nominee Ant Hines. Jack has also just finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, The Afterparty opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Chao and Sam Richardson, which will be released in 2023.

Jack's previous film work has included Lasse Hallstrom's The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (playing opposite Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman) for Disney, Garry Marshall's Mother's Day (playing opposite Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner) and The Bad Education Movie, which he also wrote.

On television, Jack is widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year. He has also starred in Good Omens opposite Jon Hamm and Michael Sheen for Amazon and Bounty Hunters opposite Rosie Perez for Sky Television. His other television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (C4) and Bad Education (BBC), which recently released its fourth series earlier this year, Jack served as an Executive Producer on the series.

An acclaimed comedian who loves the stage, Jack's Netflix special Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking was released in 2020. As a presenter, Jack has hosted the BRIT Awards for four years (2018-21) and several other prestigious award ceremonies including the GQ Men of the Year Awards (2020), the BAFTA Britannia Awards (2015, 2017-18) and The British Fashion Awards (2014-17). He became the youngest-ever host of the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.

Jack began his career at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2007, where he won both The Charlie Hartill Special Reserve Competition and The Amused Moose Laugh Off. A string of further awards followed, including The British Comedy Awards' King Of Comedy, as voted for by the public, three years in a row.

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2023

16 Bournemouth BIC

18 Oxford New Theatre

20 Cardiff International Theatre

27 Scarborough Grand Hall

28 Salford The Lyric

29 Stockton The Globe

OCTOBER 2023

4 Southend Cliffs Pavilion – early show

4 Southend Cliffs Pavilion – late show

6 Belfast SSE Arena

7 Dublin 3 Arena

8 Aberdeen P & J Arena

9 Blackpool Winter Gardens

13 Leicester De Montfort Hall

14 Bristol Hippodrome

15 Bristol Hippodrome

DECEMBER 2023

18 London Theatre Royal Drury Lane

19 Brentwood The Brentwood Centre

20 Swansea Arena

21 Wembley Arena