Colman Domingo Joins Nica Burns as Producer For West End Transfer of RETROGRADE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Olivier and Tony nominated actor, and 2025 BAFTA and Oscar nominee, Colman Domingo will join Nica Burns as producer for the West End transfer of the Kiln Theatre's production of Retrograde by Ryan Calais Cameron. The production, directed by the Kiln Theatre's Artistic Director Amit Sharma, begins performances at the Apollo Theatre for a strictly limited run playing from 8 March until 14 June 2025, with press night on Wednesday 19 March.

Colman Domingo said: “Sidney Poitier was an icon and his career one that inspired myself and many others. Not only for his tremendous craft as an actor but also as a Civil Rights icon, leading the way towards a more diverse and inclusive industry. Ryan Calais Cameron's writing is phenomenal, truly thrilling, capturing this pivotal moment in Sidney's life and his integrity, humanity and unyielding principles. It's an honour to be producing the West End premiere of Retrograde alongside Nica Burns and to offer audiences an insight into the remarkable man and a truly gripping evening at the theatre.”

Nica Burns said: “Colman read Retrograde overnight and had an immediate and deep response to the play, finding it the most phenomenal, powerful and potent writing. Colman brings us a wealth of knowledge on the world of the play and huge experience from both stage and screen. He is a joy to work with.”

Ryan Calais Cameron said: “Having someone as immensely talented and deeply respected as Colman Domingo champion Retrograde is beyond a dream come true. His commitment to bold, meaningful storytelling resonates deeply with what this play stands for. To bring Retrograde to the West End under his guidance is a moment of pure joy and affirmation, not just for me but for the stories we tell and the voices we amplify. I can't wait for London to experience this next chapter of Retrograde!”

Starring Ivanno Jeremiah (Constellations, Donmar/West End; Humans, Channel 4) who reprises the role of Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier. Joining him as his protagonist Mr Parks is Stanley Townsend (Kaos, Netflix; The Normal Heart, National Theatre) and Oliver Johnstone (Antigone, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; All My Sons, The Old Vic) as writer Bobby.

Sidney Poitier: outstanding actor, trail blazer, activist, icon. The first black artist to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

Ryan Calais Cameron's gripping thriller captures the moment when a young Sidney Poitier is about to sign a career-defining Hollywood contract that could make him a star. But there's a catch. Will he put his career before his principles? In a time of betrayals, will he name names? Will he sign his life away?

Retrograde follows Ryan's smash West End hit For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy - so good it sold out twice - first at the Apollo in 2023, returning swiftly by public demand to the Garrick in 2024.

Comments