Cockpit Theatre Has Officially Reopened Following Successful Pilot Opera Performance

The Cockpit will co-host an opera festival with Tete a Tete in September, which will feature new works.

London's Cockpit Theatre has officially reopened following its recent pilot opera performance of The Other Side of the Sea and Beyond, performed by composer and soprano Héloïse Werner, The Stage reports.

Following the pilot's success, the Cockpit will co-host an opera festival with Tête à Tête in September, which will feature new works.

The Cockpit has also reopened for classes, rehearsals, film shoots and community activities.

The theatre is taking safety measures including enforcing social distancing, and scheduling shows on a "loss-free/to be confirmed basis." This means that tickets will only be put on sale once the venue is sure the show can happen, and until then all deposits remain refundable.

"We have had a lot of really good feedback about Sunday's pilot opera with the audience and I am unsurprised," said Cockpit director Dave Wybrow. "It was a triumph. Everyone who worked on it made it a real success and it was a pleasure to be there."

"The Cockpit is open after the first post-lockdown opera in the UK. We are wonderful - weird, but wonderful."

Read the original story on The Stage.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You