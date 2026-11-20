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Circle & Star Theatre in Hampstead has announced a Christmas season bringing together a bumper programme of theatre, music, comedy and entertainment throughout December. Taking place in the theatre's intimate 55-seat auditorium on Heath Street, the season is led by the return of Steve Furst in Fagin – Hero or Villain? and two special editions of Sleevenotes celebrating classic albums by The Beatles and John Martyn. The programme also features Mitch Benn, Guy Chambers, David McAlmont and Katie Puckrik, alongside live music, comedy, film and special festive events.

Circle & Star co-founder and Artistic Director, actor and comedian Steve Furst returns with Fagin – Hero or Villain? following its previous sell-out run at the theatre. Furst takes on the role of one of Dickens' most notorious characters, giving Fagin the opportunity to tell his side of the story. The production, which has also played in Hastings and received an Offies Assessors' Choice recognition, runs for three performances from 4–6 December. Furst also brings a special seasonal show to the theatre with Fagin's Christmas Knees Up, a festive celebration featuring music from Chas 'n' Dave, Oliver! and an array of special guests.

Sleevenotes: The Beatles' Rubber Soul

Music features prominently in the season with two editions of Sleevenotes, a series dedicated to listening to classic albums in their entirety. On 2 December, the focus is The Beatles' Rubber Soul, presented on the eve of the album's 61st anniversary, with music journalist Jonathan Wingate exploring the stories behind the recording and a guest musician performing live.

Sleevenotes: John Martyn's Solid Air

On 8 December, the series turns to John Martyn's Solid Air, the acclaimed 1973 album whose title track was written for fellow musician Nick Drake.

A Christmas Carol

Another Dickens favourite comes to the theatre with a new version of A Christmas Carol, performed by comedian, musician and writer Mitch Benn, who takes on all 27 characters in Dickens' own abridged version of the classic Christmas story. Running from 19–22 December, the production offers a festive experience for the whole family, with every performance supporting a local homeless charity.

VOICES

Award-winning songwriter and producer Guy Chambers, best known for his long-standing songwriting partnership with Robbie Williams, hosts a special Christmas edition of VOICES on 16 December. Featuring three acts and a very special mystery guest, the event takes place across two performances at 6pm and 8pm.

What Is This Thing Called Love?

Singer David McAlmont brings his distinctive voice to the theatre on 10 December with What Is This Thing Called Love?, an evening exploring the American Songbook through words and music, combining storytelling with performances of some of its best-loved songs.

The History of the World in 10 Smells

Broadcaster, writer and fragrance expert Katie Puckrik opens the season on 1 December with The History of the World in 10 Smells, taking audiences on a journey through human history using ten distinctive scents to explore the stories of our past.

Girls' Night Out

Comedy features on 3 December with a special Christmas performance of Girls' Night Out, Hannah Clancy-Hughes' new Irish comedy, returning to the theatre for one night only.

Reelnotes – The Watching Salon

The programme also includes the launch of Reelnotes – The Watching Salon on 17 December, with a screening of The Small World of Sammy Lee, the 1963 British film starring Anthony Newley. The evening features a discussion and a short cabaret of Newley songs with film critic Jason Solomons, Tara Newley and Mel Hughes, before a screening of the film in full.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 12% 3 National Theatre 10% 4 Bridge Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 17% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 12% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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