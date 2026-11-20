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This Spring, Guildhall School of Music & Drama presents a vibrant and wide-ranging programme of events for the public to enjoy, including concerts, drama productions, opera, jazz and more.

Highlights include:

Breathing new life into old stories: Final-year actors bring classical mythology and Greek tragedy to the stage with two new productions: Mary Zimmerman’s award-winning stage adaptation of Ovid’s Metamorphoses, centred around a pool of water and directed by Ameera Conrad, and a post-colonial retelling of The Bacchae of Euripides by Wole Soyinka, directed by award-winning theatre maker Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu.

Exploring times gone by: Guildhall Big Band takes audiences on a vibrant journey through the history of Jazz dance, as part of an ongoing concert series exploring the rich heritage of jazz, led by Matt Skelton.

Bringing sound to a screen classic: Guildhall Session Orchestra reimagines the iconic 1927 silent film Metropolis at 100 with an original score composed by musicians from the School's Electronic & Produced Music department.

Star collaborators: Guildhall Jazz ensembles present performances with Kendrick Scott, Melissa Aldana, Cleveland Watkiss and Luiz Morais in unique programmes exploring the expressive range of jazz percussion, saxophone, vocals and guitar respectively.

Rarely performed opera: The first London staging in 15 years of Joseph Haydn’s L’isola disabitata – an operatic tale of two sisters on a deserted island – is brought to Silk Street Theatre in a direction by Martin Lloyd-Evans.

Total Immersion: Guildhall musicians perform live as part of a special, one-off edition of BBC Radio 3’s beloved Words and Music devoted to words of comfort, as part of BBC Symphony Orchestra’s Total Immersion series.

Celebrating contemporary composition: The London Schools Symphony Orchestra presents a programme featuring Dani Howard’s Coalescence and Gabriel Prokofiev’s Concerto for Turntables and Orchestra with World Champion DJ Mr Switch.

Music

Total Immersion: Music for Wellbeing – Words and Music Live

Saturday 16 January, 2pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Musicians from Guildhall School perform live with celebrated actors in a special, one-off edition of BBC Radio 3’s Words and Music devoted to words of comfort. The concert forms part of BBC Symphony Orchestra’s Total Immersion series focusing on music and wellbeing.

Masterclass with Imogen Cooper and Paddington Trio: Schubert – A Working Exploration

Sunday 24 January, 3pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Renowned tutors – pianist Imogen Cooper, violist Krzysztof Chorzelski and cellist Adrian Brendel – work with The Paddington Trio as part of a Schubert masterclass event held by the Imogen Cooper Music Trust and Belcea Quartet Charitable Trust.

The Paddington Trio is formed of Guildhall alumni violinist Tuulia Hero, cellist Patrick Moriarty and pianist Stephanie Tang, the latter also the Guildhall Music Gold Medal winner in 2022. The trio formed at the School in 2020 and completed an Artist Fellowship programme in 2023. During this three-hour masterclass, they will explore Schubert’s Piano Trio in E-flat major.

Robert Levin in Residence: Bach Reimagined

Saturday 20 February, 7.30pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Conductor Scott Stroman leads London-based choir Eclectic Voices and the Blaze Ensemble in a continuing creative collaboration with pianists Robert Levin and David Dolan, both renowned for their work in classical improvisation. They are joined by celebrated soprano Dame Emma Kirkby and Guildhall alumnus and bass-baritone Piran Legg for a programme exploring the imagination, expressive range and musical invention of JS Bach, featuring the composer’s Singet dem Herrn, Concerto for Two Keyboards, Cantata Wer sich selbst erhöhet, der soll erniedriget werden and jubilant Magnificat.

Guildhall Symphony Orchestra: West Side Story

Wednesday 10 March, 7pm, Barbican Hall

Guildhall Symphony Orchestra presents a joyful and dynamic programme charting the collision of classical tradition, jazz, blues and Broadway showstoppers. Bridging generations and spanning Britain and the United States, the concert celebrates pioneering Black composers with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Danse nègre, Olly Wilson’s Shango Memory and William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony, before culminating in Leonard Bernstein’s jazz-fuelled Prelude, Fugue and Riffs and the thrilling Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

Chamber Music Festival

23–25 March, Milton Court Concert Hall

Guildhall School’s Spring Chamber Music Festival returns. Student performers and esteemed faculty members perform a wide range of ensemble works in celebration of some of the greatest chamber music ever written. More details to be announced in early 2027.

Opera

Vocal Masterclass with Natalya Romaniw

Monday 25 January, 3pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Welsh-Ukrainian soprano and Guildhall alumna Natalya Romaniw leads outstanding Guildhall vocalists in a free, open masterclass. Praised by The Times for her "lyrical lines with creamy elegance", the soprano is one of the most compelling stars of the stage today, known for her rich voice and dramatic intelligence. Her roles include Tosca at the Metropolitan Opera, Staatsoper Hamburg and Welsh National Opera, and Sieglinde in Die Walküre at the Royal Ballet and Opera.

L’isola disabitata

22, 24, 26 February, 1 March, Silk Street Theatre

Joseph Haydn’s immensely expressive, dramatic opera explores love and mistrust in this new production directed by Martin Lloyd-Evans, performed in London for the first time in 15 years. Stranded on a desert island, two sisters have built their entire lives around a devastating misunderstanding. When long-held beliefs are suddenly overturned, years of painful separation give way to a joyful, transformative reunion.

First staged in 1779, this compact azione teatrale features a libretto by Pietro Metastasio. Breaking away from traditional operatic boundaries, Haydn utilises a vividly dramatic orchestral accompaniment that merges seamlessly with striking arias and intimate ensembles to create a continuous, gripping theatrical experience.

Drama

Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman

8–13 February, Milton Court Theatre

Ovid’s ancient myths of love and loss, nature and transformation are told anew in Mary Zimmerman’s Tony Award-winning dreamlike, funny and deeply human play. Directed by Ameera Conrad, this new Guildhall production is staged around a pool of water, the play’s signature element, and set in the sleek, restless world of 1960s Mad Men-era costume.

The Bacchae of Euripides by Wole Soyinka after Euripides

19–24 March, Silk Street Theatre

A monstrous feast, a tumultuous celebration of life and a ritual of the human psyche. Wole Soyinka’s searing post-colonial reimagining of Euripides’ Greek tragedy blends West African Yoruba spiritual traditions with the world of ancient Thebes, directed by award-winning Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu.

Jazz

Guildhall Big Band: The Evolution of Jazz Dance

Wednesday 10 February, 7pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Guildhall Big Band, directed by Matt Skelton, traces the history of jazz dance and how it informed and shaped the music that inspired some of the form's most revered performers.

They are joined by writer and journalist Kevin Le Gendre and Annette Walker – one of the leading exponents of a generation of tap dancers who take the stage with grace, style and, above all, rhythm. Her work spans theatre, circus, dance, concert stage, television and film.

Guildhall Improvisers Ensemble featuring Kendrick Scott

Wednesday 17 February, 7pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Guildhall Improvisers' Ensemble is joined by US composer and drummer Kendrick Scott for a fresh exploration of Scott's compositions for small ensembles.

Named a "Rising Star" by Downbeat and "a drummer whose time is now" by the New York Times, Scott grew up in a family of musicians in Houston, Texas, and won a scholarship to Berklee College of Music. Since graduating in 2003 he has toured with Herbie Hancock, Charles Lloyd, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Kurt Elling, Pat Metheny, Joe Lovano, Kenny Garrett and Terence Blanchard, and he appears on Blanchard's Grammy-winning A Tale of God's Will (2007). As a bandleader, he performs worldwide with Oracle, and he teaches in the Jazz faculty at Manhattan School of Music.

Guildhall Jazz Orchestra featuring Melissa Aldana

Friday 5 March, 7pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Guildhall Jazz Orchestra welcomes Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer Melissa Aldana for an evening celebrating her music for big band, including acclaimed arrangements by Jim McNeely. Melissa Aldana has garnered international recognition for her visionary work as a band leader, as well as her deeply meditative interpretation of language and vocabulary.

Guildhall Studio Orchestra featuring Cleveland Watkiss

Thursday 11 March, 7pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Vocalist and Guildhall Fellow Cleveland Watkiss leads Guildhall Studio Orchestra in a career retrospective spanning four decades in music. Directed by Scott Stroman, the concert marks the culmination of Watkiss’ year-long residency at Guildhall School.

Guildhall Jazz Orchestra – Jobim Centenary with Luiz Morais

Monday 22 March, 7pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

A century after the birth of Brazilian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim, Guildhall Jazz Orchestra celebrates one of the defining voices of bossa nova. Joined by guitarist and arranger Luiz Morais, the orchestra explores Jobim’s enduring musical legacy and the distinctive blend of Brazilian rhythms, jazz harmony and melodic elegance that made his songs international classics.

Luiz Morais is a Brazilian seven-string guitarist, composer and arranger. A distinctive voice in contemporary Brazilian jazz, Morais draws on traditions including samba, choro and bossa nova, bringing their rhythmic vitality and harmonic richness into dialogue with contemporary jazz.

Electronic and Produced Music

Metropolis at 100: A Cinematic Live Concert

Sunday 4 April, 3pm & 7pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Fritz Lang’s 1927 sci-fi masterpiece Metropolis receives a striking live multimedia performance in celebration of its 100th anniversary. The iconic silent film comes to life as the Guildhall Session Orchestra performs an original live score, fusing orchestral performance, electronics, sound design and evocative songs, composed by musicians from the School's Electronic & Produced Music department.

Social Arts

The Messengers & ImPossibilities: Unseen

Monday 1 March, 6.30pm, Milton Court Theatre

Guildhall School's boundary-breaking ensembles, The Messengers and ImPossibilities, return with Unseen – a new work inspired by Inga Lisa Middleton’s cyanotype photographs of icebergs drifting from Iceland’s Vatnajökull glacier. Blending soulful songs, experimental sounds and collective composition, the performance reflects on hidden depths, fragile beauty and all that lies beyond the naked eye. The Messengers, directed by Sigrún Sævarsdóttir-Griffiths, is made up of musicians and graduates from Guildhall School and people with lived experience of homelessness, seeking support from London-based homeless charities. Paul Griffiths directs the ImPossibilities, a band formed of Guildhall School musicians built and created to work with poets and musicians to create new musical hybrids.

Children and Young People

London Schools Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Fusion

Monday 11 January, 7.30pm, Barbican Hall

The London Schools Symphony Orchestra (LSSO) returns to Barbican Hall for an evening of genre-bending programming, inviting soloist and four-time World Champion DJ Mr Switch for Gabriel Prokofiev’s Concerto for Turntables and Orchestra, marking 20 years since the work was first premiered. Conductor Christopher Warren-Green and LSSO Conductor in Residence Chloe Lu Ye share the podium for a programme shaped by innovation, dynamic rhythm and urban soundscapes, also featuring Dani Howard's vivid Coalescence and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ A London Symphony.

Junior Guildhall 10 Piece, Percussion Ensemble & Wind Orchestra

Saturday 13 March, 6.30pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

Talented brass, wind and percussion players from Junior Guildhall perform a lively concert under the baton of Spencer Down.

Junior Guildhall Symphony Orchestra & String Ensemble

Saturday 20 March, 6pm, Milton Court Concert Hall

The Junior Guildhall Symphony Orchestra & String Ensemble bring together evocative British landscapes with the pulse of Paris – from Ruth Gipps’s Cringlemire Gardens to the swirling and lively La valse by Maurice Ravel and An American in Paris by George Gershwin. The concert also features the 2025 Lutine Prize winner, percussionist Yuma Angius-Thomas, in Emmanuel Séjourné’s Marimba Concerto.

Free events & Research Works

Guildhall School’s Spring Season also brings a host of free masterclasses from internationally renowned musicians including Ya-Fei Chuang, Emily Beynon and Robert Levin as well as recitals, one-off performances and annual competitions including the Susan Longfield Award for sopranos and mezzo-sopranos, the Armourers & Brasiers’ Brass Prize, Needlemakers’ Woodwind Prize, English Song Prize and the Jubilee Prize – the School's highest prize for accompaniment.

Throughout the year, the Research department runs a regular series of seminar events that are open to all, both online and in person in Silk Street’s Lecture Recital Room. ResearchWorks aims to create a space to share and discuss the School’s innovative research with staff, students and the wider public. It embraces a wide range of disciplines within music, drama and production arts – encompassing the breadth of world-class research happening within the School. Topics this term include an exploration of music aesthetics in the work of Ornette Coleman, and the politics and cultural significance of “non-traditional” casting in popular western theatre.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 10% 4 Bridge Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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