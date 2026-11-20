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The George Devine Award has announced its 2026 Shortlist of five playwrights. Formed in 1966 in memory of the Royal Court's founding Artistic Director George Devine, the Award is recognised as one of the most prestigious in new writing and seeks to shine a light on a playwright of promise.

The winner will receive a prize of £15,000 in support of their future as a playwright. Former winners include Benjamin Kuffour (whose play, Working Men, will premiere at the Royal Court in 2027), Martha Loader, Tife Kusoro, Tyrell Williams, Alice Birch, Nick Payne and Lucy Prebble.

Jack Bradfield for MONDAY MORNING

Richard sees his son Tom every other weekend. He takes his ex-wife Ros to court to claim back twelve hours: Sunday night, and the school run on Monday Morning. Richard believes his son is disappearing from his life a week at a time, while Ros believes she is the only thing standing between Tom and a man who will damage him.

Jack Bradfield is a writer and director for stage and screen. He is Artistic Director of Poltergeist, recipient of the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award 2023, and his most recent play The Habits was staged at Hampstead Theatre in 2025. For Film and Television, he is a writer on the upcoming How To Kill Your Family for Netflix, and Play for Today for Channel 5, and he is currently developing feature films with Netflix, Blueprint Pictures and South of the River.

Kieran Hurley for FIRE IN A CROWDED THEATRE

Fire In A Crowded Theatre is a fictional verbatim play, reconstructing the events surrounding the London Phoenix Imperial bomb plot of 2028. The play asks what happens when the future becomes impossible to imagine, when young people inherit catastrophe, and when the language of peaceful protest no longer feels adequate to the scale of the emergency.

Kieran is a playwright and screenwriter based in Glasgow. His debut screenplay for the film Beats was based on his breakout play of the same name. Other work for theatre includes Adults (Traverse), The Enemy (National Theatre of Scotland), Mouthpiece (Traverse), and Heads Up (Summerhall). He is currently working on a number of projects across film, TV and theatre, and is co-Artistic Director of theatre company Disaster Plan.

Danielle James for THREE BOYS

Three choir boys, learning what it means to love and be loved for the very first time, realise that they have all fallen in love with the same person – the priest that is abusing them.

Danielle James is an Irish playwright based in London. Her debut play THREE BOYS was a finalist for the Women's Prize for Playwriting in 2025. Her work has been performed at The Royal Court Theatre (where she is an alumna of their Writers Group) and the Young Vic. She is currently one of the 503Five at Theatre503, and is under commission at the Royal Opera House.

Fin Kennedy for SKETCHES OF ENGLAND

Sketches of England is a historical thriller set over four centuries, which examines race and power in Britain's imperial past, and the effect of these ghosts on our politics today. Set in a 17th century Devonshire manor house, the play presents six scenarios for the same cast of three, doubling across time, as it traces the journey of a contested Indian sapphire, a notorious murder, a disposed Indian princess, and a trail of broken lives. The play's six scenes are an unflinching portrait of our national character, not always comfortable to watch.

Fin Kennedy is a playwright, producer and director of Applied Stories, a digital production company making place-based audio drama. Fin's plays for theatre and radio have been produced in the UK and internationally; he has a particular specialism in co-creating plays with young people and communities. Sketches of England is his first new play for adults in a long time.

Cordelia O'Neill for REMEMBER WHEN

Roma returns to her childhood home after five years away to say goodbye to her dying mother. Amid the familiar chaos of family life, a devastating secret from her past comes to light, implicating Gabriel, the doctor caring for her mother and her sister Dot's partner. The sisters are forced to confront questions of belief, denial, complicity and the devastating consequences of not being heard. This is a play about the complexities of family, and what happens when women aren't believed.

Cordelia is attached to The National Theatre, developing the musical Daughters of London. She has been selected for residencies at The Royal Court Theatre and Chichester. Her play Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough won an Offie Award and received a WhatsOnStage Award nomination. Recent work includes the short film How Do I Love Thee…?, Christmas on Exeter Street, The Apologist, The Vote and No Place For A Woman at Theatre503.

The 2026 panel is made up of award-winning industry professionals including actor/writers Lolita Chakrabarti and David Haig, directors Emily Lim and Michael Longhurst, writer Rory Mullarkey and actor Anjana Vasan. They will now meet to consider the shortlist and decide upon the recipient of this year's Award, who will be announced in early December.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 10% 4 Bridge Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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