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An author and his elderly mother road-trip through Europe, squandering her wealth in Colin Teevan’s adaptation of Christian Kracht’s smash-hit autofictional novel. Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw join forces to deliver an unsettling, relentlessly amusing black comedy directed by Walter Meierjohann. Armed with endless wit and a plastic bag full of cash, the pair bicker and grumble, reconnecting in the most bonkers of ways after a lifetime of rocky dysfunction. Part sit-com delight, part social investigation, Eurotrash is a treat. A dark whimsy sets in right away.

Summoned to Zurich and not impressed with it at all, Christian (Whishaw) enters the stage, hurdling over the seats, clutching a bunch of pink roses (later rejected by his mother). It sets the tone for the whole production. He instantly addresses the audience, delectably awkward and very dry. Christian is always a bit hunched; he almost retracts into his own shoulders, burying himself inside his oversized coat and horrendous eco-jumper that was hand-knitted in a commune. He’s not unkempt per se, only lightly frumpy.

The cast of Eurotrash

He towers over his mother, yet he looks resigned in his diminishment while she berates him. A cynical, hermit-like woman, Hunter is exquisite. She is a spitfire. Opinionated and hyper-critical, she introduces a sprightly old lady with an iron fist and a silver tongue. “You’re an extraordinary person. If you weren’t my mother, I would quite like to get to know you,” Christian quietly reveals.

While Eurotrash first lands as a caustic slapstick about an unreasonable mother-son duo, it quickly becomes a tender look at the complexities of parental relations. Hidden beneath the harsh coating, Meierjohann’s direction shifts their friction into indirect devotion. Christian and his mother can be awful – to each other and to others – but they’re so similar they can’t see past their differences. Hunter and Whishaw conceal their affection under fiery exchanges and a bubbling lack of patience.

Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw in Eurotrash

Teevan’s dialogue feeds their ferocious push-and-pull. His script is crisp and quick. The comedy is slender and beautifully downplayed, while Christian’s asides punctuate the scenes with a precise rhythm. He firmly rebuffs her nonchalant criticism, turning to us, while he takes it on the chin. She depends on him as much as he does on her. Hunter is mesmerising in her demands, bending the world to her will with a snicker and a wink.

Their explosive personalities lend themselves perfectly to Meierjohann’s absurdist stagecraft. The mise-en-scène is rooted in abstractionism. Designer Lizzie Clachan visualises a limbo – a waiting area, an airport lounge, a hospital corridor, or hell itself. Stark white flooring shines, while “Switzerland” hovers in large letters on top of the proscenium. A number of doors line stage-right, while a room sits stage-left. Alpine imagery peeks through from the windows.

Ben Whishaw and Glyn Pritchard in Eurotrash

The space is a minimalist playground until it’s swallowed by metaphors. There’s a vibrant Wes Anderson vibe to it all. This includes Deanna H. Choi’s audio-engineering of the soundscape from the booth on the right and Glyn Pritchard’s eccentric collection of characters. Her contribution lifts the atmosphere with charming additions that impact the mood further, while he peppers our protagonists’ journey with unexpected quirks.

Underneath the sheen of black humour and funny disgruntlement, a more heartbreaking picture appears. Hunter and Whishaw are candidly arresting in their more sombre moments; they might be maladjusted in disparate ways, but their bond is touching in its strength. Eurotrash grows into a moving meditation on family, resentment, trauma, and healing. It’s hilarious and harrowing, wistful and hopeful. One for the secret idealists and disenchanted romantics who love a bit of absurd theatre.

Eurotrash runs at the Young Vic until 9 January.

Photo Credits: Ellie Kurttz

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 12% 3 National Theatre 10% 4 Bridge Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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