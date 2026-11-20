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A bronze statue of Frank Sinatra, created by American sculptor Carolyn D. Palmer, has been shipped over from the US to take pride of place outside the Aldwych Theatre in the heart of London’s West End. It celebrates the continuing success of the acclaimed production of Sinatra The Musical which is running at the Aldwych Theatre until Saturday 10 April 2027.

The statue of Frank Sinatra was unveiled by members of the cast of Sinatra The Musical, including Joel Harper-Jackson who plays the iconic crooner Frank Sinatra, Phoebe Panaretos, who plays Sinatra’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra and Ana Villafañe who plays movie goddess and Frank’s second wife, Ava Gardner earlier this week. Check out photos below!

Carolyn was originally commissioned to create a bronze sculpture by the City of Hoboken, New Jersey, the hometown of Frank Sinatra for their Frank Sinatra Park. The sculpture depicts Sinatra in one of his signature relaxed poses, leaning casually against an eight-foot-tall bronze lamppost. He wears classic Oxford-style dress shoes and a vintage trilby hat. The entire composition is mounted on a 40-inch diameter round bronze base, and weighs about 400 lbs.

The new statue which has been installed outside The Aldwych Theatre is based on Carolyn’s original Hoboken sculpture.

Carolyn says of the new London sculpture: "I wanted each version of Frank to have its own distinctive personality, so I subtly altered his facial expression for London. The Hoboken Frank is wide-eyed and cheerful, capturing his exuberant charm. For the London Frank, I wanted to give him that unmistakable “cool” look that Frank Sinatra was so famous for. By gently lowering his eyelids, I revealed that legendary blue-eyed gaze, while adding a more flirtatious smile. These subtle refinements gave the London sculpture a more relaxed, sophisticated, and undeniably charismatic personality while preserving the essence of Frank Sinatra. Another distinctive detail is the replica of Frank Sinatra’s famous pinky ring, which he wore for 40 years. Sinatra had approximately 12 replicas made for friends and family. Tina Sinatra was gracious enough to lend me one of these rings so I could accurately sculpt the ring and its crest on Frank’s pinky. This was another special modification I made for the London version: I tilted the ring slightly toward the viewer, allowing the intricate crest to be more prominently displayed and appreciated. It was truly an honour to create this new "Frank" sculpture for Sinatra: The Musical!"

Tina Sinatra, the daughter of Frank Sinatra, and one of the producers of Sinatra The Musical said, ‘It is incredibly moving for our family to see my father honoured in this very special way in the heart of London’s West End. My dad had an extraordinary relationship with audiences around the world, and London always held a special place for him. To see him standing proudly outside the Aldwych Theatre, where Sinatra The Musical is bringing his life, his music and his story to a whole new generation, is something I know he would have loved. Carolyn’s glorious statue is a wonderful tribute not only to the artist, but also to the man behind the music. His voice, his passion and his ability to connect with people through a song remain as powerful today as they ever were. The continuing success of Sinatra The Musical is testament to the timeless quality of his music and the extraordinary affection that audiences still have for him. On behalf of our family, I would like to thank everyone involved in making this tribute possible. It is a wonderful feeling to know that, so many years later, my father's legacy continues to bring people together. As Dad might have said, the best is yet to come!"

Sinatra The Musical features over 20 timeless hits including That’s Life, One For My Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come & Come Fly With Me and is the most revealing portrait of the singer ever told.

Joining Joel Harper-Jackson as Frank Sinatra, Ana Villafañe as Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos and Nancy Sinatra in the musical are the Olivier Award-winning Jenna Russell as Frank’s mother, Dolly Sinatra, Marty Maguire as Marty Sinatra, and Lee Zarrett as George Evans.

The cast is completed by: Oliver Adam-Reynolds (Nat King Cole/Ensemble) Becky Anderson (Lana Turner/Ensemble), Carl Au (Lee Mortimer/Ensemble), Sam Brown (Tommy Dorsey/Ensemble), Helen Colby (Hedda Hopper/Ensemble), Emma Crossley (Swing), Adam Davidson (Gene Kelly/Ensemble), Alexander Day (Swing and Dance Captain), Christopher Gopaul (Swing), Stuart Hickey (Swing), Jenna Innes (Judy Garland/Ensemble), Mia Musakembeva (Ensemble), Melissa Nettleford (Billie Holiday/Ensemble), Samuel Nicholas (Ensemble), Nardia Ruth (Swing), Christina Shand (Swing and Assistant Dance Captain), John Stacey (Mitch Miller/Harry Cohn/Ensemble), Allana Taylor (Marlene Dietrich/Ensemble). Poppy Jason , Sylvie Regan and Mia Savident share the role of Little Nancy.

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What’s New Pussycat?), directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Top Hat, Anything Goes) and the set is designed by Olivier Award-winning Peter McKintosh (Top Hat, When We Are Married). The orchestra of seventeen musicians will be supervised by Gareth Valentine (My Fair Lady, 42nd Street). They are joined by Jon Morrell (Costume Designer), Bruno Poet (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Deans (Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer), Campbell Young Associates (Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer), Larry Blank (Orchestrator), Gareth Valentine, Ian Eisendrath and David Chase (Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), David Grindrod, CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting (Casting Director), Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director), Jason Thinger (US Casting (Carnahan), and Carol Lee Meadows (Associate Director/Choreographer).

Sinatra The Musical is presented by Michele Anthony and Bruce Resnikoff for Universal Music Group Theatrical, Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone for Frank Sinatra Enterprises, Executive Producer Scott Landis, Executive Producer Chris Harper and UK General Management by Rodeo Productions. Co-Producers are

Scott Landis, Julie Boardman, Lang Entertainment Group, Thomas Steven Perakos, Tina Sinatra, Frank Sinatra Enterprises, Nederlander Presentations, Stephen Byrd, Ken & Janet Schur, Solderafedermanwolofsky Productions, Larry Magid, Simon Hunt, Od Universe & Co Corp., Chris Harper, Kate Cannova, Carl Moellenberg, A C Moremi Productions, Richard Batchelder, Willette Klausner, Mario Carbone, Wendy Gillespie, Thomas Kleinman, No Guarantees Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Nothing Ventured Productions & Van Horn Doran And Michael Watt/Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club.

Sinatra The Musical is developed by Frank Sinatra Enterprises in partnership with Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden Photography

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 10% 4 Bridge Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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