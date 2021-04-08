Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chris O'Dowd, Peter Capaldi, Zoe Wanamaker and More Join CONSTELLATIONS at Donmar Warehouse

The production will play the Vaudeville Theatre, a temporary home for Donmar as its space undergoes renovations.

Apr. 8, 2021  

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, Nick Payne's Constellations is set to hit the stage in a new production from Donmar Warehouse. A star-studded lineup of actors has signed on to join the production at different intervals.

Pairings include Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (June 18- August 1), Peter Capaldi and Zoe Wanamaker (June 23- July 24), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (July 30- September 11) and Anna Maxwell and Chris O'Dowd (August 6- September 12).

Constellations will be directed by Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director, Michael Longhurst.

Bookings begin for priority Donmar members on April 13, subscribers from April 14, and to the general public on April 16.


