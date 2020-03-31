Chinese Arts Now And Yellow Earth Theatre Launch Digital Theatre Commissioning Programme

In response to the virus virus outbreak, Chinese Arts Now (CAN) and Yellow Earth Theatre today announce that they are accepting applications from artists who identify as having Chinese cultural heritage and/or who make work that incorporates contemporary Chinese perspectives for support to develop a new digital commission as part of the third CAN Festival.

The £4000 commission is offered during the time of the virus outbreak as an opportunity for artists to make work within the confines of our current lived context. It encourages work that can be shared digitally via online platforms, and allows audiences and participants to watch, listen or participate with their device remotely. The chosen commission also has the opportunity to be shared during CAN Festival's Digital Programme in February 2021, with support from both companies during its development.

An-Ting Chang, CEO & Artistic Director of CAN, today said:

"'It is a very difficult time for all the performing arts sectors. CAN would like to use the commissions to support British East Asian artists, as well as to create opportunities for them to experiment with different digital artforms. It is great to partner with Yellow Earth Theatre and to create solidarity with the communities we both work with. We look forward to presenting a different CAN Festival in February 2021."

Yellow Earth Artistic Director Kumiko Mendl added:

"I'm delighted that Yellow Earth Theatre is partnering with Chinese Arts Now to offer a new digital theatre commission for the next CAN festival. Being able to offer this creative opportunity and support to a BEA artist(s) during these difficult times feels so crucial right now as we steel ourselves for the coming weeks and months ahead."

CAN will also release other digital commission opportunities in addition to the joint programme with Yellow Earth Theatre. More information can be found on the CAN Website (www.chineseartsnow.org.uk). The deadline for applications is 5pm on Thursday 30 April, with the successful awardee notified Tuesday 5th May. CAN will also release other digital commission opportunities in addition to the joint programme with Yellow Earth Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You