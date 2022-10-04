Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Children's Cast Announced For RSC's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Adapted by David Edgar, the show runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between 26 October 2022 – 1 January 2023.

Oct. 04, 2022  
The Royal Shakespeare Company has revealed the names of the children who will appear alongside Adrian Edmondson (who plays Scrooge) in its forthcoming production of Dickens' classic festive tale, A Christmas Carol. The roles the children play include the iconic part of Tiny Tim, which will be shared by four young actors.

The role of Tiny Tim will be shared by Jasiri Brown (aged 9), Gracie Coates (aged 7), Jasper Dance (aged 11), and Alexander Joseph (aged 11).

Jasiri, who has a limb difference, is a successful model, and has previously taken part in several modelling campaigns, TV work and commercials. A Christmas Carol is his professional debut as a child actor. His interests are playing football, video games, reading and playing basketball.

Gracie, who has Cerebral Palsy, is making her professional theatre debut. She loves to perform and was previously in a Lego commercial to celebrate International Day of The Girl.

Jasper, who has lower limb differences and mobility problems, loves drama, swimming, cooking, table tennis and is always singing. A Christmas Carol is his professional debut.

Alexander, who has juvenile arthritis and other medical conditions, loves music producing, singing, acting and dancing. Last year he performed in The Wonderful at Theatre Peckham.

Rachel Kavanaugh, the director of A Christmas Carol, said: "Alexander, Gracie, Jasiri and Jasper all bring something exceptional and joyous to the role of Tim Cratchit through their own unique experience and talent. It is a privilege to work with them, along with all the children in the show. And great fun!"

The children's cast also includes:

Benjamin Kuehl, Joseph Kuehl and Alastair Ngwenya share the roles of Peter Cratchit, Doctor's Boy, Schoolboy, Tinder and Miner.

Aiden Cole, William Derbyshire and Joey Unitt share the roles of Joe Cratchit, Boy Scrooge, Henry, Master Clippy, Second Fezziwig child and Ignorance.

Aashirya Budathoki, Emilia Danks Smith and Serena Ram share the roles of Christmas Future, Miss Kwiff, Schoolboy, Victoria, Caroller and First Fezziwig child.

Bella Avi, Geneva Kaur Mann and Evangeline Parker share the role of Susan Cratchit, Charlotte, Schoolboy, Want and Fred's daughter.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and designed by Stephen BrimsonLewis with lighting by Tim Mitchell. Music is by Catherine Jayes, Sound Design by Fergus O'Hare with Movement by Georgina Lamb.


