Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE Announces Booking Extension

Additional tickets are being released for Magic Mike Live in London, with the booking period extended to 13 September 2020. Tickets will be on sale direct through Magic Mike Live from 12.00noon today, Wednesday 4 March, and through all other sales channels from 12.00noon on Wednesday 11 March.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which has already wowed 200,000 people in London alone and half a million worldwide, is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018 and is now playing its second year.

The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino has been transformed into a magical, intimate, 325-seat performance space for Magic Mike Live. From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists from around the world perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.

Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in London, the show recently premiered in a custom-built venue in the heart of Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, and in May the Australia national tour will debut in the world's largest, two-story, fully customized Spiegeltent in Melbourne, before travelling to Sydney in November.

Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler and The Creative House.

Website: www.magicmikelondon.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You