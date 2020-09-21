Celise Hicks, Shelley Maxwell, Michelle McGivern, and Clement Ishmael Launch Bennu Creative House

The first project developed by Bennu Creative House is Pocket Com, launching on Friday September 25th.

The new multimedia production company Bennu Creative House Limited formed in May 2020 by Celise Hicks, Shelley Maxwell, Michelle McGivern, and Clement Ishmael, is opening its doors to build innovative artistic concepts encompassing content across film, television, theatre, and digital media.

The first project developed by Bennu Creative House is Pocket Com, launching on Friday September 25th in partnership with the Kiln Theatre. Pocket Com is a series of comedy sketches that partners with theatres or arts organisations in order to create charitable revenue for them while also creating jobs within the industry for actors, writers, directors, film crews and post production teams.

Pocket Com series 1 entitled PIVOT has 5 episodes starring Shobna Gulati, Lucian Msamati, Fisayo Akinade, Dickon Tyrrell and Hiba Elchikehe. The series will be made available for free, across all the social media platforms associated with Bennu Creative House, the Kiln Theatre and the actors involved.

"Diversity, inclusivity and freedom to thrive are at the core of our vision. We are a home where artists can grow and be supported from ideas to final creation". - Bennu Creative House

The House

Celise Hicks is from Atlanta, Georgia and is a producer, choreographer, and artistic coach for recording artists in their developmental stage to assist in finding their own voice. She is currently the Assistant Choreographer of Disney's The Lion King Worldwide. TV credits include Saturday Night Live, The Oprah Show and Jay Leno.

Shelley Maxwell is originally from Kingston, Jamaica and is a Movement Director, Choreographer and writer. Shelley received the award for Best Choreographer at the inaugural Black British Theatre Awards (BBTA) in 2019 for her work on Equus.

Michelle McGivern was born in Vigo, Spain. She originally worked in commercial radio media in London and then moved into company management with Disney. She is now a personal manager & agent with her own company Wright and Murray Creative Management, established in 2016.

Clement Ishmael is a British born Canadian composer, conductor, musical director & arranger across classical and contemporary genres. His most recent projects include composing music for Mustapha Maturas' Playboy of the West Indies and his third opera Antigone with librettist Mel Cooper. He is currently Worldwide Music Supervisor for Disney's The Lion King.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You