Casts Announced For THE BOOK OF MORMON in the West End and on Tour

The Book of Mormon, the smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, resumes its UK and European Tour at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff on 12 October 2021, and will return to the Prince of Wales Theatre in London to continue its seven year sold out run from 15 November 2021. The full casts for both productions are announced today.

Additionally, to celebrate the reopening of theatreland and the return of The Book of Mormon to stages across the UK, cast from the production will perform for the first time at West End Live in Trafalgar Square, London on 18 September.

More information on tour dates and tickets for the Tony, Olivier and Grammy award-winning show can be found at www.thebookofmormonmusical.com.

The The Book of Mormon tour will resume on 12 October 2021, opening at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff before dates in Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Norwich, Southampton, Amsterdam, Leeds, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham and Edinburgh.

The cast of The Book of Mormon on tour is led by Robert Colvin as 'Elder Price', Conner Peirson as 'Elder Cunningham', Aviva Tulley as 'Nabulungi', Jordan Lee Davies, Ewen Cummins, Johnathan Tweedie and Thomas Vernal.

The full company on tour includes Loren Anderson, Jed Berry, David Brewis-Scott, Sanchia Amber Clarke, Tre Copeland-Williams, Tom Dickerson, Chanel Edwards-Frederick, Patrick George, Tad Hapaguti, Daniel Haswell, Evan James, Darren John, Michael Lewis, George Littell, Nicole Louise, Fergal McGoff, Ben Middleton, Sasha Monique, David Perkins, Rory Shafford, Chomba S. Taulo, Sharon Wattis and Jacob Yarlett.

The London production The Book of Mormon will reopen at the Prince of Wales Theatre from 15 November 2021.

The cast of The Book of Mormon in London is led by Dom Simpson as 'Elder Price', Tom Xander as 'Elder Cunningham', Leanne Robinson as 'Nabulungi', Steven Webb, Richard Lloyd-King, Haydn Oakley and Edward Baruwa.

The full company in London includes Thomas Audibert, Philip Catchpole, Christopher Copeland, Joseph Davenport, Tanya Edwards, George Grayson, Myles Hart, Olivia Hibbert, Jed Hoyle, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Oliver Jacobson, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Ryan Kopel, David McMullan, Jack McNeill, Paige Miller, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Luke Redmore, Stephen Rolley, Fred Smiley, Patrick Sullivan, Ben Tyler, Anna Van Ruiten and Rebecca-Daisy Wellington.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, now in its twenty-fifth season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco. He is the first person ever to have become a double 'EGOT', winning at least two of each of the four major entertainment awards - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

The Book of Mormon is co-directed and choreographed by the Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics' Circle Award-winning Casey Nicholaw. His many other Broadway and West End credits include Disney's Aladdin, Dreamgirls, Mean Girls, Monty Python's Spamalot, Something Rotten!, Elf: The Musical, The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It sold out every one of its performances before closing alongside all theatreland in March 2020. The first ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced by Anne Garefino, Important Musicals and Sonia Friedman Productions.