Casting Announced for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR THE CONCERT at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

From 14 August, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre will produce a special concert staging of their production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar.

Casting was announced for the production this evening. The cast will feature Declan Bennet and Pepe Nufrio sharing the title role with Anoushka Lucas and Maimuna Memon as Mary Magdalene, Tyrone Huntley and and Ricardo Alfonso, David Thaxton at Pilate, Shaq Taylor as King Herod, Ivan de Freitas as Caiaphas, Nathan Amzi as Annas, Phil King as Peter, Cedric Neal as Simon, Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, and Elliotte Williams D'Nure as the Soul Sisters.

The cast will also feature Daniel James Bailey, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Joshua Zac Hawkins, Stevie Hutchinson, Billy Luke Nevers, Charlotte Riby, Tino Sibanda, Baranby Thompson and Tara Young.

William Village, Executive Director said: "Following the government's announcement last week that outdoor theatres may re-open, we have been working around the clock to find a way to open in August and September this year. With social distancing, seating capacity has been dramatically reduced to 390 seats (down from 1,256). This makes producing any large-scale show economically extremely challenging, particularly as we are an unfunded organisation. Nevertheless, both for us as a venue, and the industry as a whole, we believe it is incumbent upon us to do everything possible to re-open this year, and we're delighted to announce this special concert staging of our award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Of course, the safety of our audience, performers and staff remains of paramount importance to us. We will follow government guidance meticulously; measures to be introduced at the entirely open air venue include: reduced capacity, distanced performers, enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, mandatory face coverings, temperature checks, paperless and cashless systems and multiple hand sanitiser stations. All information will be set out clearly on our website and communicated with audiences in advance of their arrival."

Running for six weeks from Friday 14 August until Sunday 27 September 2020, evening performances on Tuesdays to Sundays will start at 7.30pm, with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. The venue will be open one hour before the concert. The running time is 90 minutes with no interval.

A series of one-off MOREoutdoor Mondays will also play throughout the run with comedy from Rob Beckett, Russell Brand, Jimmy Carr, Kerry Godliman, Judi Love and Russell Kane. Mischief Theatre, the award-winning company behind hits such as The Play That Goes Wrong, present Mischief Movie Night, the improvised movie live on stage, and Berk's Nest presents Canned Laughter, an all-star comedy fundraiser for London's food banks, featuring Suzi Ruffell, Sindhu Vee, Olga Koch, Gabby Best and many more to be announced.

Following two sell-out runs at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre (2016/2017), its original Olivier and Evening Standard Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar played a season at the Lyric Opera of Chicago (2018), 60 dates at the Barbican Theatre (2019), and an ongoing hugely successful three year North American tour. The creative team is: Will Burton CDG and David Grindrod CDG (casting); Lee Curran (lighting design); Tom Deering (musical supervisor); Barbara Houseman (associate director, voice and text); Drew McOnie (choreography); Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound design); Tom Scutt (design); Timothy Sheader (director); Kate Waters (fight director) and Denzel Westley-Sanderson (co-director). Full casting information will be announced in due course.

Timothy Sheader, Artistic Director said: "It has been, and continues to be, an incredibly challenging time for everyone working in the theatre industry. Whilst the arts sector awaits details of how the government's support package will be disseminated, I'm heartened that we have been able to start work again with a number of our colleagues and to employ over 140 people including 70 performers and freelancers, at least for a brief period this summer.

However, a clear and specific timeframe for the re-opening of the rest of our industry, together with the complete and safe removal of social distancing measures in all venues, remains critical to secure the future of the arts in the UK."

Jesus Christ Superstar: The Concert is produced by William Village and Timothy Sheader for Regent's Park Theatre Ltd by special arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

Priority booking opens at 11am, Monday 20 July 2020 with public booking opening at 11am, Tuesday 21 July 2020. Priority booking is for current members. Priority booking access can also be purchased for £15 (visit openairtheatre.com/priority)

Book tickets online at openairtheatre.com. Where this isn't possible, call 0333 400 3562*

*Lines open from 9am - 6pm, Monday - Friday. A £1.80 per ticket telephone booking fee applies. For MOREoutdoor events a £1.80 per ticket booking fee applies for telephone and online bookings. No telephone booking fee for access bookings.



Tickets are only available in fixed groups, where 1, 2, 3 or 4 tickets are seated together and each group is distanced from the other groups in the auditorium. All tickets within a particular group must be purchased by one booker. Each group must only consist of one household or support bubble.

