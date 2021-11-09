Casting Announced For The Return of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Other Palace

Leading the cast in the highly celebrated return of Heathers the Musical is Ailsa Davidson in the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer and Freddie King as the dark and moody teen Jason 'J.D' Dean.

In the eponymous roles of 'The Heathers' are cast members Emma Kingston as Heather Chandler, Inez Budd as Heather Duke and Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara (who previously understudied the role at the Theatre Royal Haymarket earlier this year).

They are joined by Vicki Lee Taylor (Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Lizzie Bea (Martha Dunnstock), George Maddison (Kurt Kelly), Tom Scanlon (Ram Sweeney), Kieran Brown (Ram's Dad/Coach Ripper), Jacob Fowler (Ensemble U/S Jason J.D Dean, Beleaguered geek), Jordan Cunningham (ensemble/U/S Kurt Kelly & Kurt's dad/hipster dork/officer), Iván Fernández González (Ensemble/U/S Ram Sweeney/Preppy Stud/Officer), Eliza Waters (Ensemble/U/S Heather Duke/Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Ensemble/U/S Martha Dunnstock/Mrs Fleming/Veronica's mom/Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (Ensemble/U/S Heather Chandler & Heather McNamara/New Wave Party Girl) and Kayleigh McKnight (Ensemble/U/S Veronica Sawyer/Drama Club Drama Queen).

Further cast members will be announced in due course.

Heathers the Musical, the wickedly funny and high-octane rock musical returns to its original London home at The Other Palace, opening on 25 November 2021, for a season until 20 February 2022.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the musical started its UK journey with a cult following and was a box office record-breaker at The Other Palace in 2018, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season later that year. The production then returned to the Haymarket and played a hugely successful summer season this year, kick-starting the West End's pandemic recovery.

With a dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody...

The UK premiere of Heathers the Musical enjoyed two record-breaking opening seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018; going on to win the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical 2019.

The production before embarked on its Number 1. UK and Ireland tour this summer. The tour continues its run this autumn-winter calling at Brighton, Wimbledon, Bristol, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe and Cardiff, completing its run in Edinburgh on 11 December 2021.

Performances run 25 November 2021 - 20 February 2022.

Learn more at www.heathersthemusical.com.