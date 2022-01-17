Casting Announced For DIRTY DANCING in the West End

Return to Kellerman's this spring, as the cast are announced for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage in the West End. Coming to the Dominion Theatre for a limited run and exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, the multitalented cast is led by Michael O'Reilly (West Side Story, Leicester Curve; Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies, Theatre Royal Plymouth) and Kira Malou (Fame, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre; Penny on Mars, Disney Plus), who return to the roles of Johnny and Baby. O'Reilly made his professional debut straight from drama school in the role of Johnny in the 2018 tour.

The 2022 cast will feature many of those from the touring cast, including Carlie Milner as Penny (Sleeping Beauty, Birmingham Royal Ballet), Lynden Edwards (A Little Night Music, Garrick Theatre) as Dr Jake Houseman, Lizzie Ottley as Lisa Houseman (Evita, Dominion Theatre and UK tour), Colin Charles (We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium) as Tito Suarez and also sees Lori Hayley Fox (Hairspray, London Palladium; Big, Dominion Theatre) return to the role of Mrs Houseman.

This dazzlingly renewed version celebrates 35 years of the iconic hit film, which tells the classic story of two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives. Featuring the hit songs Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart stopping (I've Had) The Time Of My Life, the production features the much-loved characters and original dialogue from the iconic film, as well as exciting extra scenes.

Featuring the original 1987 script by Eleanor Bergstein and directed by Federico Bellone (West Side Story, Milan; Sunset Boulevard, Milan), the creative team are completed by choreographer Austin Wilks (Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage, Piccadilly Theatre), lighting designer Valerio Tiberi (Ghost the Musical, Italian national tour), sound designer Armando Vertullo (Jersey Boys, Italian national tour) and supervising musical director Richard John (Legally Blonde, Savoy Theatre; Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Savoy Theatre).

