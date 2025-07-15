Cast and Creative Team Set For THE HARDER THEY COME at Stratford East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stratford East has announced the full cast and creative team for the UK premiere of THE HARDER THEY COME, the newly adapted reggae musical based on the cult Jamaican film of the same name. Adapted by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) and directed by Olivier Award-winner Matthew Xia (Tambo & Bones, Skeleton Crew), this production marks a powerful return to Stratford East, where the original stage version premiered to acclaim in 2006.

The cast features Danny Bailey as José, Josie Benson as Daisy, Craig Blake as Ray, Madeline Charlemagne as Elsa, Natey Jones as Ivan, Jason Pennycooke as Preacher, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Pedro, and Thomas Vernal as Hilton. The ensemble includes Chanice Alexander-Burnett (who also serves as cover for Elsa), Lori Barker (On Stage Swing), Ashh Blackwood, Aisha Davis (who also covers the role of Daisy), Kage Douglas (On Stage Swing), Robert Grose (covering the roles of Ray & José), Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo, Jack Matthew (covering the role of Pedro), Newtion Matthews (covering the roles of Preacher & Hilton), and Marcellus Whyte (covering the role of Ivan).

The creative team includes: Simon Kenny (Set Designer), Jessica Cabassa (Costume Designer), Ciarán Cunningham (Lighting Designer), Tony Gayle (Live Sound Designer), Nicola T. Chang (Sound Designer – Sound Effects & Soundscape), Shelley Maxwell (Choreographer & Intimacy Director), Gino Ricardo Green (Video Designer), Ashton Moore (Musical Director & Vocal Arrangements), Benjamin Kwasi Burrell (Orchestrator and Music Arrangements), Luke Bacchus (Assistant Musical Director & Keys 2), Heather Basten (Casting Director), Dominique Hamilton (WHAM Designer & Supervisor), Claire Llewellyn for RC Annie (Fight Director), Aundrea Fudge (Voice and Dialect Coach), Emily Aboud (Assistant Director), Claire Nicholas (Costume Supervisor), Andy Reader (Production Manager), Marie-Angelique St. Hill (Company Stage Manager), Emily Davis (Deputy Stage Manager), and Emily Mei-Ling Pearce and Dynzell Muguti (Assistant Stage Managers).

Matthew Xia, Director, said today: “This new production of THE HARDER THEY COME is brought to life by a company with deep connections to Caribbean culture and a shared love of reggae. Natey Jones returns to the role of Ivan with power and charisma. We're joined by Stratford East superstars Jason Pennycooke, Danny Bailey, and Craig Blake, alongside some West End heavyweights: Madeline Charlemagne, Josie Benson, Simon-Anthony Rhoden, and Thomas Vernal - all bringing some serious heat to Stratford. Our phenomenal ensemble adds precision, vitality, and unmistakable flair in every moment.

We've built a powerhouse creative team: longstanding collaborators like Simon Kenny (set), Ciarán Cunningham (lighting), and Gino Ricardo Green (video), alongside exciting new partnerships with Jessica Cabassa on costume, Shelley Maxwell on choreography, and a split sound-design from Tony Gayle - capturing the spirit of a Jamaican sound system - and Nichola Chang, crafting immersive soundscapes.

With Ashton Moore as MD, Luke Bacchus as Assistant MD, and Benjamin Kwasi Burrell on orchestrations, we're building something rich, rebellious, and full of rhythm - like Kingston in the '70s.”

Lisa Spirling, Stratford East Artistic Director, said today: “To walk into Stratford East is to know how important the 1972 film and the 2006 production of THE HARDER THEY COME are to this theatre and our audience. So it feels very special that in our 140th year we are able to celebrate this with a brand-new production written by the virtuoso playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Stratford East alum, the brilliant Matthew Xia. They have assembled an extraordinary team of cast and creatives to bring this toe-tapping, reggae musical masterpiece to life and we can't wait to share it with you.”