Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Unicorn Theatre

The Unicorn Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company have announced the cast for A Midsummer Night's Dream. A World Premiere production, the fresh retelling of Shakespeare's classic comedy is for everyone aged seven and up and is the first major collaboration between the Unicorn, the UK's leading theatre for young people and the RSC, representing a landmark partnership in children's theatre between two industry leaders. A Midsummer Night's Dream will open at the Unicorn Theatre, running Saturday 21 March to Sunday 10 May 2026, before transferring to the RSC from 19 June to 30 August. The press night is at the Unicorn on Wednesday 1 April, 7pm.

Desperate to escape their unhappy fates, young lovers Demetrius, Lysander, Helena and Hermia flee Athens for the moonlit woods. There – along with a band of amateur actors – they fall under the spell of mischievous fairy Puck and tumble into a dream world where illusion and reality are hilariously confused.

A feast of magic and mayhem, A Midsummer Night's Dream is co-directed by Unicorn Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw and edited and co-directed by Unicorn Associate Director Robin Belfield. With a commitment to placing children at the heart of the creative process, the show has been developed in consultation with the Unicorn's Creative Associates, a group of 8-13-year-olds who have worked with the creative team to help shape the production through their unique perspectives.

The cast includes Boni Adeliyi (Helena/Starveling), Kaireece Denton (Lysander/ Snug), Amelia Donkor (Titania/Hippolyta), Joséphine-Fransilja Brookman (Puck), Shahin Rezvani (Demetrius/Flute), Emmy Stonelake (Bottom/Egeus), Scout Worsley (Hermia/Quince), Chris Jared (Oberon/Theseus) and Talitha Christina (Understudy).

The production explores themes of transformation, emotional development and the power of play, using the magical forest to interrogate what it means to believe in our capacity to change, in a world where we need change more than ever.

Joining Rachel Bagshaw and Robin Belfield, the creative team includes Lily Arnold as Designer, Sally Ferguson as Lighting Designer and Holly Khan as Composer/Sound Designer. The Movement Director is Laura Cubitt, the Video & Captions Designer is Will Monks, the Fight Director is Bethan Clark, the Voice Coach is Joel Trill and the Assistant Director is Amber Sinclair-Case.

The production features creative captioning in every performance, which will be fully integrated into the design, story and magic of the play. There will also be integrated BSL performances, placing access at the heart of the creative process.

Sector leaders in sustainable theatre-making, the Unicorn will source at least 65% of production materials from recycled sources for the new show, with all other materials sourced sustainably, adhering to the Theatre Green Book Intermediate Standard.