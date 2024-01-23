Cast Set For the West End Run of FOR BLACK BOYS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE HUE GETS TOO HEAVY

Performances begin 29 February.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 2 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 4 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £18
Cast
Photos
Videos
Cast Set For the West End Run of FOR BLACK BOYS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE HUE GETS TOO HEAVY

The Royal Court Theatre and Nimax Theatres welcomes six new cast members to the For Black Boys… family.  Starring in the iconic roles of Onyx, Pitch, Jet, Sable, Obsidian and Midnight are a powerful new blend of talented actors including Tobi King Bakare, Shakeel Haakim making his professional debut, Fela Lufadeju, Albert Magashi, Mohammed Mansaray and Posi Morakinyo respectively. 

The brand-new ensemble will be directed by Ryan Calais Cameron. The six will bring their own interpretation and lived experiences to their respective roles, infusing a fresh dynamic and energy to this transformative theatrical experience which uniquely mixes music, movement, storytelling and verse.

Writer Ryan Calais Cameron was inspired by Ntozake Shange’s seminal work For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf. For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy is located on the threshold of joyful fantasy and brutal reality where six men clash and connect in a desperate bid for survival. 

About the new cast Ryan Calais Cameron, writer and Nouveau Riche Artistic Director, said: “The themes explored in the play are timeless, and I am genuinely thrilled about the prospect of witnessing the new cast infuse their own unique energy and brilliance into the production. Each member brings a wealth of talent and dedication to their roles, and I am confident that their interpretation will breathe new life into the narrative.

Nica Burns producer and theatre owner said: “Ryan Calais Cameron’s  exceptional, groundbreaking play brought a new audience in to the West End’s Apollo Theatre in 2023, selling out the run. Responding to public demand, we are delighted to be bringing For Black Boys back to the Garrick Theatre with a completely new cast.  It is especially fitting that the original commissioner of the play at the New Diorama, the  visionary David Byrne,  is now producing it again with us as the new Artistic Director of The Royal Court Theatre.  This is a wonderful night in the theatre, so book your tickets quickly!”

Movement direction and choreography is by Theophilus O. Bailey, musical direction and vocal arrangement by John Pfumojena, sound design and composition by Nicola T. Chang. Set and costume design by Anna Reid, lighting design by Rory Beaton. Joining the creative team as associate director is Tatenda Shamiso. Casting by Isabella Odoffin

The production will run for a strictly limited season of nine weeks at the Garrick Theatre with previews from Thursday 29 February and Press Night on Thursday 7 March. As part of the overall aims of the production 25% of all tickets available will be priced at £25 or under throughout its run. 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            The double Olivier Award nominated play shortlisted for Best New Play and Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2023 Olivier Awards sold out its original run at the New Diorama Theatre, its subsequent transfer to The Royal Court Theatre and its initial West End run at the Apollo Theatre. The production has received widespread critical and public acclaim garnering notable fans such as John Boyega, David Harewood, Daniel Kaluuya, Beverley Knight, Rapman, Stormzy and Letitia Wright.

The play was originally conceived by Ryan Calais Cameron in the wake of the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012 and has been developed over the course of the last decade with young Black men and mental health groups. 

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy was originally commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by Boundless Theatre. Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu directed the show’s original run at the New Diorama Theatre. Royal Court Theatre, Nica Burns, Tegan Summer Theatricals, Hackney Empire, Sarah Verghese Productions Present

The Royal Court Theatre, Nouveau Riche and New Diorama Theatre production.


 




RELATED STORIES

1
RICHARD III, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and More Set For Shakespeares Globe Summer 2024 Seaso Photo
RICHARD III, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and More Set For Shakespeare's Globe Summer 2024 Season

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced its Summer Season, running from April – October 2024. Learn more about the full season here!

2
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October

Birmingham Rep has announced the UK premiere of the new musical, Becoming Nancy which will run at The Rep from 2 October – 2 November 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 15 October at 7pm.

3
BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF Returns To Liverpool Before National Theatre Run Photo
BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF Returns To Liverpool Before National Theatre Run

Following its acclaimed run at Liverpool's Royal Court last year, James Graham's powerful new adaptation of Alan Bleasdale's seminal TV show Boys from the Blackstuff is back for 2024.

4
Queer, Muslim Cabaret Comes to Soho Theatre Next Month Photo
Queer, Muslim Cabaret Comes to Soho Theatre Next Month

Award-winning Malaysian director and performer, Shafeeq Shajahan, invites you to 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', a cabaret odyssey that peels back the layers of his queer, Muslim heritage. Presented at the Soho Theatre, the show is part of Soho Rising, a celebration of new work created by comedians, writers and performers who have taken part in the Soho Theatre's Lab programmes.

More Hot Stories For You

RICHARD III, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and More Set For Shakespeare's Globe Summer 2024 SeasonRICHARD III, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and More Set For Shakespeare's Globe Summer 2024 Season
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in OctoberNew Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October
Queer, Muslim Cabaret Comes to Soho Theatre Next MonthQueer, Muslim Cabaret Comes to Soho Theatre Next Month
Video: Watch 'I'm Gonna Be Strong' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL At Charing Cross TheatreVideo: Watch 'I'm Gonna Be Strong' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL At Charing Cross Theatre

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You