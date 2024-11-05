Cast Set For The RSC'S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the full cast for A Midsummer Night’s Dream which will run at the Barbican from Tuesday 3 December 2024 – Saturday 18 January 2025.

Andrew Richardson joins the company as Oberon/Theseus following his critically acclaimed breakout performance in the Bridge Theatre’s multi award-winning production of Guys and Dolls. Katherine Pearce, recently seen on screen as Amy Spratt in BBC’s Waterloo Road,returns to the RSC as Puck.

New company members also include; Alexander Bellinfantie (Moth), Eliza Smith(Mustardseed) and Natalie Thomas (Peaseblossom).

They join returning cast members Nicholas Armfield (Demetrius), Mathew Baynton (Bottom), Emily Cundick (Snout), Esme Hough (Cobweb), Ryan Hutton (Lysander), Laurie Jamieson(Snug), Neil McCaul (Egeus), Helen Monks (Rita Quince), Adrian Richards (Philostrate), Boadicea Ricketts (Helena), Sirine Saba (Titania/Hippolyta), Dawn Sievewright (Hermia), Mitesh Soni (Flute) and Premi Tamang (Starveling).

Director Eleanor Rhode said: “I am so excited to be back in the rehearsal room for A Midsummer Night’s Dream with our incredible company. There was so much joy and energy in the making of the original production, and this came through strongly to our audiences in Stratford, who responded in kind. What a treat to be able to get to do it all again - we can’t wait to fill the Barbican stage with love, laughter and magic!”

With Mathew Baynton (Ghosts, Wonka) as Bottom, this hilarious production of Shakespeare’s captivating comedy will transport audiences from deepest midwinter to the most magical of midsummer nights.

Mathew is known for co-creating, writing and starring as Thomas Thorne in Ghosts (BBC) and for playing Fickelgruber in the film Wonka. Mathew is also known for his many roles in Horrible Histories and for co-creating, writing and starring in the BBC’s The Wrong Mans.

Directed by Eleanor Rhode, Set and Costume Design is by Lucy Osborne; Illusion Direction and Design by John Bulleid; Lighting Design by Matt Daw; Composed by Will Gregory; Sound Design by Pete Malkin; Movement Direction by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster; Video Design by Will Duke; Fight and Intimacy Direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown; and Casting by Matthew Dewsbury CDG.

