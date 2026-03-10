Cast Set For THE KARATE KID – THE MUSICAL UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Full casting has been set for the UK premiere production of THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL. Based on the smash hit Columbia Pictures motion picture, this new stage adaptation features a book by Robert Mark Kamen, screenwriter of the original 1984 film that launched a 40-year global franchise, and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini. The production will embark on a UK tour beginning in April 2026, before heading to Toronto from September, where it will make its Canadian premiere.

Adrian Pang will lead the company as Mr. Miyagi, with Gino Ochello as Daniel LaRusso, Abigail Amin as Ali Mills, Joe Simmons as Johnny Lawrence, Matt Mills as John Kreese, Sharon Sexton as Lucille LaRusso, and Finley Oliver as Freddie Fernandez.

The ensemble includes Ambra Caserotti, Johndeep More, Ria Tanaka, Elena Breschi, Aden Dzuda, Elliott Evans, El Haq Latief, Isaac J Lewis, Emily Rose-Davis, Aaron Archer, Dylan Blake-Colbet, Serenar Douch, Esme Rothero and Sok-Ho Trinh.

Adrian Pang is an acclaimed Singaporean performer whose extensive stage career spans the UK and Asia. Credits include the title roles in Hamlet and Macbeth, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, The Comedy of Errors, The Grand Babylon Hotel, The Glass Menagerie, Little Shop of Horrors, Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple and The God of Carnage. In 2024 he portrayed Ying Ruocheng in the world premiere of Salesman in China at the Stratford Festival in Ontario, later reprising the role at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

Gino Ochello, a Gibraltar-born performer and singer makes his professional stage debut as Daniel LaRusso. Abigail Amin a recent Arts Ed graduate, recently completed filming James Graham’s feature film Ink directed by Danny Boyle. Joe Simmons also recently graduated from ArtsEd, with credits including Cruel Intentions (UK Tour) and Pippin (West End).

Matt Mills’ theatre credits include MJ the Musical (West End), Dreamgirls (UK Tour), Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (West End), Motown the Musical (UK Tour) and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (UK Tour).

Sharon Sexton is an award-winning Irish West End performer, best known for originating the role of Sloane in Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell: The Musical in the West End and internationally. Her extensive UK theatre credits include Donna in Mamma Mia! (international tour), A Night with Janis Joplin (Peacock Theatre), The Liza Minnelli Story (Edinburgh Fringe/UK Tour) and the original cast of The Commitments (West End). She has performed widely in concert, including performances at the Royal Albert Hall and with the RTÉ National Concert Orchestra.

The UK tour opens at New Wimbledon Theatre on Tuesday 28 April before visiting Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Sunderland, Birmingham and Cardiff until 1 August. The Toronto season opens in September. Tickets are on sale at all venues.

The original 1984 film, The Karate Kid, starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi was a global box office success and critical triumph, earning Morita an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The story fast became a cultural phenomenon, launching a major global franchise that has included three movie sequels, a 2010 remake starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan and the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai (2018 – 2025). Most recently, Karate Kid: Legends starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio was released in cinemas in 2025.

THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL received its world premiere at STAGES St. Louis, USA in 2022, playing to sold-out houses and critical acclaim.

Honouring the roots of the timeless story, this new musical celebrates resilience, mentorship, and the quiet strength that bridges generations.

Daniel is the new kid in town trying to fit in until he becomes the target of Cobra Kai’s relentless star student, Johnny. Underestimated and outmatched, Daniel struggles to find his footing, until Ali, Johnny’s ex, sees something in Daniel that no one else does. As Johnny refuses to step aside, teenage rivalry turns into something more sinister. Daniel discovers guidance from Mr. Miyagi who teaches him that karate isn’t about fighting, it’s about balance, respect and that the greatest victories are won from within.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning design team and an electrifying new score, this coming-of-age masterpiece is reimagined for the stage with stunning artistry and ground-breaking choreography.

Written by Robert Mark Kamen with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL is directed by Amon Miyamoto, with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Ayako Maeda, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Peter Nigrini, wigs and hair design by Tommy Kurzman, orchestrations by John Clancy, music supervisor and arrangements by Andrew Resnick. Produced by Naoya Kinoshita, Kumiko Yoshii, John Gore, Kenny Wax, Michael Wolk, Jack Lane, and Leo Stages.