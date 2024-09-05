Cast Set For Steve Coogan-Led DR. STRANGELOVE in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As rehearsals began this week for the first ever adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove, starring seven-time BAFTA award winner Steve Coogan as Dr Strangelove, President Merkin Muffley, Group Captain Lionel Mandrake and Major TJ Kong, the full cast has been announced.

Joining Steve and the already announced Giles Terera as General Buck Turgisdon, the company is completed by: John Hopkins (General Jack D. Ripper), Oliver Alvin-Wilson(Jefferson), Penny Ashmore (Vera Lynn), Ben Deery (General Staines), Richard Dempsey(Frank), Mabli Gwynne (Swing), Mark Hadfield (Faceman), Tony Jayawardena (Russian Ambassador Bakov), Tom Kelsey (Ensemble), Daniel Norford (Ensemble), Dharmesh Patel (Lincoln), Adam Sina (Ensemble), Alex Stoll (Ensemble) and Ben Turner (Colonel Bat Guano).

Performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End begin on Tuesday 8 October 2024 and finish on Saturday 25 January 2025 before a limited engagement at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from Wednesday 5 – Saturday 22 February 2025.



Over 20% of tickets at the Noël Coward Theatre are priced at £35 and under, with over 1000 £25 Stalls tickets available to under 30s and additional stalls tickets available to select charities across the run. The Under 30s tickets will be released at 11am on 6 September 2024.

With a world-renowned creative team led by BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award winner Sean Foley, this explosively funny satire of mutually assured destruction will leave a whole new generation of audiences laughing and afraid.

Sean Foley said: ‘I couldn’t be more thrilled than to be working with such a talented and exciting cast on our version of Stanley Kubrick’s extraordinary ’nightmare comedy’. I know from their amazing collective experience that every character and every situation will not only be seriously dark and terrifying, but also seriously funny.’

Joining Armando Iannucci (Co-adaptor) and Sean Foley (Co-adaptor and Director) on the creative team are Hildegard Bechtler (Set and Costume Designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun(Lighting Designer), Ben & Max Ringham (Sound Designer and Composers), Akhila Krishnan (Projection Designer), Amy Ball CDG (Casting Director), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Lizzi Gee (Movement Director), Dewi Johnson (Associate Director), Laura Hunt (Associate Costume Designer & Costume Supervisor), Lucy Adams (Associate Lighting Designer), Arthur Carrington (Casting Associate), Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time (Sound System Designer), Kate Elizabeth (Wigs & Make Up Supervisor), Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall for Marcus Hall Props (Props Supervisor) and Chris Hay (Production Manager).

Dr. Strangelove is produced by Patrick Myles and David Luff, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Playful Productions, Barbara Broccoli, Jean Doumanian, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, Playing Field, Mark Puddle, Trafalgar Theatre Productions and in association with Wild Yak. Jonathan Cameron is the Executive Producer for the Stanley Kubrick Estate.

For all information and tickets, visit www.DrStrangelove.com

