Cast Set For BALLET SHOES Return at the National Theatre

The National Theatre has announced initial casting for the festive return of Kendall Feaver’s acclaimed adaptation of Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book Ballet Shoes. Ballet Shoes’ return forms part of Director and Co-CEO Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural season and will run in the Olivier theatre from 25 November 2025 to 21 February 2026.

Playing the three Fossil sisters will be Sienna Arif-Knights as Petrova Fossil, Nina Cassells as Pauline Fossil and Scarlett Monahan as Posy Fossil.

Returning cast members include Eryck Brahmania as Prince, Luke Cinque-White as Flyman, GEORGES HANN as Flyman, Nadine Higgin as Theo, Xolisweh Ana Richards as Katerina Federovksy, Justin Salinger as Great Uncle Matthew/Fidolia/Mr French/Mr Sholsky/Madame Manoff and Katie Singh in the Ensemble.

Joining them will be Raj Bajaj as Jai, Rosie Boore in the Ensemble, Chrissy Brooke as Young Manoff/(The)Ballerina/Ensemble, Pandora Colin as Dr Jakes, Stephanie Elstob as a Swing, Sebastian Goffin as a Swing, Gracie Hodson-Prior as Winifred, Anoushka Lucas as Sylvia, Kaitlyn Moore in the Ensemble, Lesley Nicol as Nana, Anu Ogunmefun in the Ensemble, Suzy Osadchyi as a Swing. More cast to be announced.

In a crumbling house full of dinosaur bones and fossils, three adopted sisters – Pauline, Petrova and Posy – are learning who they are and what they want to be. Under the watchful eyes and guidance of their guardian Sylvia, Nana, and some unlikely lodgers, they fight to pursue their individual passions. But in a world that wasn’t built for women with big ambitions, can they forge a future, keep their family together, and even learn a dance or two along the way?

Directed by Katy Rudd with set designer Frankie Bradshaw, Costume Designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions Chris Fisher, casting directors Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Martin Poile CDG, classical coach Cira Robinson, dialect coach Penny Dyer, voice coach Cathleen McCarron, associate choreographer Luke Cinque-White, and staff director Jasmine Teo.

The National Theatre is delighted to once again be collaborating throughout the Ballet Shoes run with Coram, the UK’s first and longest continuing children’s charity who provide adoption services for families and children across the capital and beyond.

Ballet Shoes will play in the Olivier theatre from 17 November 2025 to 21 February 2026. Recommended for ages 7 to 107.