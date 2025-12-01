Cast Set For AMERICAN PSYCHO at the Almeida Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast has been announced for the revival of Rupert Goold’s musical American Psycho, based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, at the Almeida Theatre. The cast will include Emily Barber, Daniel Bravo, Jack Butterworth, Hannah Yun Chamberlain, Arty Froushan, Oli Higginson, Kim Ismay, Alex James-Hatton, Liz Kamille, Anastasia Martin, Millie Mayhew, Posi Morakinyo, Joseph Mydell, Asha Parker-Wallace, Tanisha Spring, Samuel J Weir and Zheng Xi Yong.

Featuring a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and music and lyrics from Spring Awakening composer Duncan Sheik, Goold revisits this sell-out, darkly satirical commentary on capitalism for his final production as Almeida Artistic Director. The production opens on Friday 30 January 2026 with previews from Thursday 22 January, and runs until Saturday 14 March 2026.

There is an idea of a Patrick Bateman, some kind of abstraction, but there is no real me, only an entity, something illusory.

Patrick Bateman has it all – looks, money, style and status. Engaged to the beautiful Evelyn Williams, he is about to win the prestigious Fischer account for his investment bank and celebrate by dining at Dorsia. But there’s another side to his life that Patrick keeps secret. And people – including those closest to him – keep disappearing…