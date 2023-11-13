Cast Set For A VERY VERY BAD CINDERELLA at The Other Palace

Brace yourselves for this extraordinary ensemble gracing our stage this Christmas! The cheeky Christmas musical parody, A Very Very Bad Cinderella, has unveiled its full cast and creative team.

The cast will feature Veronica Green (Seasons 2&3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK) as Fanny, Imelda Warren-Green (Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder) as Vajayjay, May Tether (Heathers The Musical) as Cinderella, and Keanna Bloomfield (making her professional debut) as Buttons / Prince Charming.

Performances run 1 December - 7 January.

A Very Very Bad Cinderella is produced by The Other Palace, written by Neil Hurst and Jodie Prenger, and directed by Lizzy Connolly, with set and costume design from Reuben Speed, lighting design by Jack Weir, video design by Sam Diaz, sound design by Rob Atkinson, and musical direction by Lauren Hopkinson.

Tired of the same old Cinderella story? We've read the book and endured many a dodgy pantomime version. But who do we really go to see? You know who they are, those ‘Ugly B**ches who have us in stitches'. We love them, we hate them… the filthy tramps. This is the ‘Real' Cinderella story direct from the mucky mouths of the “ladies" that were there.

So, lock up your Sons, and all of your Misters, Look out London, it's the UGLY SISTERS.

Loaded with catchy musical theatre tunes and brimming with a dose of festive naughtiness, this saucy and sassy theatrical extravaganza runs from 1 December 2023 to 7 January 2024 at The Other Palace Studio. Beware, for it's so naughty it might just turn even you into a Bad Cinderella.