Cast Revealed For ROMEO AND JULIET at the Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Rebecca Frecknall's production of Romeo and Juliet.

Joining the previously announced Isis Hainsworth and Toheeb Jimoh are Raphael Akuwudike, Jamie Ballard, Miles Barrow, Amanda Bright, Luke Cinque-White, James Cooney, Paul Higgins, Jyuddah Jaymes, Kieron Jecchinis, Jo McInnes, Daniel Phung, Jack Riddiford and Gideon Turner.

Following the recent success of her Olivier Award-winning production of A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall directs Romeo and Juliet. The production opens on Wednesday 14 June, with previews from Tuesday 6 June, and runs until Saturday 29 July.

Verona is a powder keg of blood-lust and rage, with death threats proudly shouted in the streets.

As two families wage war, will a young couple become the next sacrifice of this brutal feud?

Following her "electrifying and revelatory" (New York Times) production of A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret) directs Isis Hainsworth (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, A Midsummer Night's Dream) and Emmy Award-nominee Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso, Nine Lessons and Carols: stories for a long winter) in this reimagining of Shakespeare's ferocious and bloody tragedy.