Cast Announced For West End Transfer Of GHOST STORIES

Casting is today announced for Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson's worldwide cult phenomenon Ghost Stories which is set to play a strictly limited engagement at The Ambassadors Theatre from Thursday 3rd October 2019 until Saturday 4th January 2020. Simon Lipkin, performing as Professor Goodman, Garry Cooper playing Tony Matthews, Preston Nyman, appearing as Simon Rifkind and Richard Sutton, playing Mike Priddle, all reprise their celebrated Lyric Hammersmith Theatre roles in Ghost Stories most terrifying West End transfer. Book tickets here!

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.

There's something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, where all your deepest fears and most disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror, a supernatural edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience like no other.

Simon Lipkin plays Professor Goodman. Theatre credits includes: Ghost Stories (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre); All In A Row (Southwark Playhouse); Nativity! The Musical, The Wind In The Willows (The Palladium); Guys And Dolls (Phoenix Theatre); Miss Atomic Bomb (The Other Palace); Oliver! (Grange Park Opera); Assassins (Menier Chocolate Factory); I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (The Arts Theatre); The Lorax (The Old Vic, London); As You Like It (Southwark Playhouse); I Can't Sing, Rock Of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre); Spamalot (UK Tour); Alice In Wonderland (Nuffield Theatre); Footloose, The Wedding Singer (UK Tour); Austentatious (Landor Theatre); Avenue Q (Noel Coward); Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Never The Sinner (Kenneth Moore Theatre). Television Includes: The Amazing World Of Gumball, Ricky Zoom, Dr. Who, Casualty, The Bill, No Strings Attached, Harry Hill's Tea Time. Film Includes: Show Dogs, Nativity Rocks!, Nativity iii, The Muppets Most Wanted, The Harry Hill Movie. Concerts: Honeymoon In Vegas (The Palladium).

Garry Cooper plays Tony Matthews. Theatre credits includes: Ghost Stories (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre); The White Devil, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Henry VI trilogy (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Liverpool Everyman); The Last Days of Troy (Royal Exchange Theatre); Brassed Off (Derby Theatre); King Lear (The Old Vic & Tour); The New Statesman (Trafalgar Theatre & Tour).Television includes: New Tricks, Zen, Criminal Justice, Midsomer Murders, Charles II, In A Land of Plenty, Taggart, The Vice and the upcoming Gangs of London. Film includes: Quadrophenia, Caravaggio, Prick Up Your Ears, An Ungentlemanly Act, P'Tang Yang Kipperbang, 1984, Beautiful Thing, Biblioteque Pascal and Universal Soldier: Regeneration.

Preston Nyman plays Simon Rifkind. Theatre Include: Ghost Stories (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), George's Marvellous Medicine (Curve/Rose Kingston/UK Tour). Film Includes: Agatha Christie's Crooked House. Television Includes: Stath Lets Flats, Catch 22, Silent Witness, This Country, Doctors, Doc Martin, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom.

Richard Sutton plays Mike Priddle. Theatre credits Includes: Ghost Stories (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre); The Cow Play (Brighton Theatre Festival); Transmissions (Birmingham Rep Theatre); Tall Phoenix (Coventry Belgrade Theatre); Confusions (Canal Café Theatre); Romeo & Juliet (Jamaican Tour); Albert Make Us Laugh (Birmingham Library Theatre); The Libertine (Birmingham Library Theatre); Charley's Aunt (Stoke Repertory Theatre). Television Includes: The Crown, Line Of Duty, The Terror, Gigglebiz, Sherlock, Humans, Boomers, Silent Witness, Jekyll And Hyde, Dunkirk, Doctors, Mr Selfridge, Our Girl, The Missing, Hollyoaks, The Tunnel, One Night, Titanic, Eastenders, Miranda, Come Fly With Me, Hustle, Beautiful People, Sugar Rush, The Bill, Dalziel & Pascoe, Derailed, Courtroom, Making Waves, Nuzzle & Scratch, Holby City, Chucklevison.

Having exhilarating audiences across the globe with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Ghost Stories returns to the West End this autumn, following a smash-hit extended run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. More spine-tingling and terrifying than ever, the Olivier Award-nominated show's strictly limited transfer opens at The Ambassadors Theatre on Thursday 3rd October 2019, where it runs until Saturday 4th January 2020. Ghost Stories first ever UK Tour opens at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre on 7th January 2020. Please see Notes To Editors for tour dates.

For more information, please see www.ghoststorieslive.co.uk





