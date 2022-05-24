Cast Announced For Birmingham Stage Company's West End Premiere of HORRIBLE HISTORIES - TERRIBLE TUDORS

Birmingham Stage Company today announces the cast for Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors which make its West End premiere at the Garrick Theatre this summer as part of the company's 30th anniversary programme. Birmingham Stage Company's Neal Foster directs Benedict Martin and Emma Swan. The show opens on 2 August, with previews from 28 July and runs until 3 September.

This brand-new production marks the company's tenth year in the West End, which happily coincides with the Birmingham Stage Company's 30th anniversary. As part of the anniversary programme the company will also be taking to the water with Horrible Histories - Terrible Thames running in tandem.

Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors is directed by Neal Foster, designed by Jacqueline Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, music by Matthew Scott, sound by Nick Sagar, with choreography by Kenn Oldfield.

Performances run 28 July - 2 September at the Garrick Theatre.

From the horrible Henries to the end of evil Elizabeth, hear the legends (and the lies!) about the torturing Tudors. Find out the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch up with the Pope. Meet Bloody Mary and see Ed fall dead in his bed. Survive the Spanish Armada as they launch their attack!

It's history with the nasty bits left in!

Terry Deary is the creator of Horrible Histories and one of Britain's best-selling authors of the 21st Century. He's also the tenth most-borrowed author in British libraries. There are around 50 Horrible Histories titles with total sales of 25 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 200 fiction and non-fiction books for young people including his series of books Dangerous Days.

Emma Swan renews her collaboration with Birmingham Stage Company, having previously appeared in Horrible Christmas. Her other theatre credits include The Merchant of Venice (Royal Shakespeare Company), I Am No Bird (Stute Theatre), the title role in Sparky the Elf and the Secret Toyshop (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), and Some Place Better (Red Rose Chain). For television, her work includes Doctor Who: The Diary of Riversong, Doctor Who: Ghost, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Me and My 10 Kids; and for film, Sweet Sue. Her musical comedy duo 'Hadfield and Swan' were awarded Best Newcomer at the Musical Comedy Awards 2019. Recently, she was nominated for Audible's audiobook narrator of the year.

Benedict Martin's extensive work for Birmingham Stage Company includes Billionaire Boy, Gangsta Granny, James and the Giant Peach, George's Marvellous Medicine, The Dice House, The Jungle Book and various Horrible Histories - including Barmy Britain. His other theatre credit includes A Midsummer Night's Dream, Much Ado about Nothing, Romeo and Juliet (Principal Theatre), Round the Horne (UK tour), The Tempest (Bilimankhwe), Othello (Oxford Union), and as member of the European Players, performing various plays in Rome and Paris; a founding member of Loose Change Company at the Battersea Arts Centre, and pantomimes in Barking, Sheringham, Tewkesbury and Chipping Norton. For television, his work includes Bleak House, Doctors, East Enders, Jekyll, Lipstick on your Collar, The Alan Clark Diaries, Devices and Desires, White Goods, Bunny Town, The Bill and Rosamunde Pilcher - Ways of the Heart; and for film, Shadows in The Sun, The Disappeared, and Love is the Devil.

Neal Foster is Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company which since its foundation in 1992 has staged over one hundred productions. The company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families, including Horrible Histories Live on Stage for seventeen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Foster has written and directed all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including Barmy Britain - Parts One, Two, Three, Four and Five (Garrick Theatre, Apollo Theatre and Sydney Opera House); Groovy Greeks and Incredible Invaders for a national tour and Wicked Warwick at Warwick Castle. His first fictional adaptations were David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which transferred to the Garrick Theatre and have been nominated for an Olivier Award. He has also co-written Horrible Histories - Terrible Thames with Deary.



Horrible Histories shows are recommended for ages 5 to 105 (106 year olds may not like them!)

