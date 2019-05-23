Caroline Sheen Returns To Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

Caroline Sheen will return to the role of 'Violet Newstead' in 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre, London from 4 July 2019.

Caroline starred as 'Violet Newstead' to rave reviews when this production first opened at the Savoy Theatre in February. She is renowned for her leading roles in the West End, US and on tour throughout the UK. These include the West End productions of "Les Misérables" at the Palace and Queen's theatres, "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at the London Palladium, the original cast of "The Witches of Eastwick" at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, 'Once in a Lifetime' and 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum' at the National Theatre and the title role in "Mary Poppins" on tour throughout the US and the UK. She was most recently seen as 'Carys' in the new BBC series 'Pitching In.'

Caroline will star opposite Amber Davies as 'Judy Bernly', Natalie McQueen as 'Doralee Rhodes', Bonnie Langford as 'Roz Keith' and Brian Conley as 'Franklin Hart until 31 August 2019.

Casting from September 2019 onwards, for both the London production at the Savoy Theatre and the second production starting its tour in Birmingham, will be announced soon.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened in the West End in February, where Dolly Parton attended the premiere and joined the cast on stage at the finale. The musical features a book by Patricia Resnick, the legendary film's original screenwriter, and an original Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by multi Grammy Award winner, country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy - three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the cult film this hilarious new West End production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is directed by Jeff Calhoun, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video design by Nina Dunn, original arrangements by Stephen Oremus & Alex Lacamoire, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, musical supervisor, reductions & extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Victoria Roe.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Selladoor Worldwide and Gavin Kalin Productions with Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, Showtime Theatre Productions, Hartshorn - Hook Productions, Harmonia Holdings and Kilimanjaro Live.

