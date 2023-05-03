Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday

The event is on Saturday, 6 May 2023.

May. 03, 2023  
Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday

Dr. Alexander Lingas, founder and music director of Cappella Romana, will lead the Byzantine Chant Ensemble in the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May 2023.

Buckingham Palace recently announced that "at the request of His Majesty, in tribute to his late father His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Greek Orthodox music" will feature in the Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023.

Dr. Lingas is forming the Byzantine Chant Ensemble especially for the occasion. Its singers have served as cantors in cathedrals and parishes in the UK and Greece, as educators for the Byzantine Music School of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, and in such specialist choirs as the Greek Byzantine Choir, the Maïstores of the Psaltic Art, and Cappella Romana.

The choir will perform Psalm 71 in Greek during the Exchange of Swords as parts of The Presentation of Regalia. Click here for more information.

Reflecting on his involvement in the Ceremony, Dr. Lingas said:

"As a scholar and practitioner of the ancient traditions of Byzantine chant, I am deeply honored to have been asked to help realize the request of His Majesty, King Charles III that the Coronation include a musical tribute to his late father, His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Integrating Greek psalmody into the equally ancient rites of the Coronation Service is a profound and beautiful demonstration of the deep appreciation for Orthodox Christianity long shown by both His Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh."



Cast Revealed For BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
Cast Revealed For BLONDE BOMBSHELLS OF 1943 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre
Three powerhouse producing theatres are teaming up to present a sensational new production of Alan Plater’s warm and witty musical play, Blonde Bombshells of 1943.
Hale Barns Carnival Returns For 2023 With Headliners Announced Photo
Hale Barns Carnival Returns For 2023 With Headliners Announced
Hale Barns Carnival returns this summer with a spectacular weekend filled with live music, entertainment, family fun, fairground attractions, fantastic food and two all-star evening concerts.
Unearthed Festival Serves Up Sustainability This Summer Photo
Unearthed Festival Serves Up Sustainability This Summer
From wayward teenager Alfie Cooper who was recently promoted to Recycling Manager, to educational 'trash pandas' (pictured above) hosting craft workshops for teens using only recycled material, Unearthed Festival proves sustainability starts small and with empowering people. 
THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month Photo
THE GODS THE GODS THE GODS Comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month
The third show in an internationally acclaimed series of myths from two masters of storytelling, Wright&Grainger, heads to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre at the end of May.  

More Hot Stories For You


Kacey Ainsworth Joins the Cast Of LEAVES OF GLASS at the Park TheatreKacey Ainsworth Joins the Cast Of LEAVES OF GLASS at the Park Theatre
May 3, 2023

Kacey Ainsworth has joined the cast of 'Leaves of Glass' at Park Theatre.
Photos: Rankin Portraits of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton in THE PILLOWMAN ReleasedPhotos: Rankin Portraits of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton in THE PILLOWMAN Released
May 3, 2023

Rehearsals began today (3 May 2023) for the West End premiere of Martin McDonagh’s Olivier Award-winning The Pillowman. To mark the start of rehearsals, a set of specially commissioned photographs of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton by acclaimed British photographer Rankin have been released.
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For the UK Premiere of TAMBO & BONESCast and Creative Team Revealed For the UK Premiere of TAMBO & BONES
May 3, 2023

Theatre Royal Stratford East and Actors Touring Company today announce lead cast and creatives for the UK premiere of Tambo & Bones by award-winning US playwright Dave Harris.
Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL in Summer 2023Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL in Summer 2023
May 3, 2023

Centre Stage London have announced the full cast and creative team for their Summer production of the Olivier Award winning musical Our House by Tim Firth, with Music & Lyrics by Madness.
Cast Revealed for FURY AND ELYSIUM at The Other Palace Studio This SummerCast Revealed for FURY AND ELYSIUM at The Other Palace Studio This Summer
May 3, 2023

Queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium has announced the cast for its run at The Other Palace Studio this summer, immersing audiences in Weimar-era Berlin and the fight for artistic revolution against the backdrop of the rise of fascism. 
share