Candoco Dance Company Presents INSIDE OUT at Lilian Baylis Studio Next Week

With over 30 years of inclusive practice behind them, Candoco Dance Company looks to the future with In Side Out, presenting a specially curated evening of work in Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells from Wednesday 16 - Friday 18 November.

A prologue to the next chapter in Candoco's rich history, In Side Out features the UK Premiere of two new creations by choreographer Seke Chimutengwende and choreographer Annie Hanauer.

Seke Chimutengwende's In Worlds Unknown explores themes of uncertainty, navigation and survival, and the radically different ways individual people experience a collective sense of lostness. In Worlds Unknown combines intricate choreography with poetry written and performed by the company of dancers.

In Annie Hanauer's soft shell, dancers slip in and out of known forms, shape shifting as they embody different ways of being. A work that plays with seeing and being seen, soft shell is a glance at something which lies beneath the surface and a celebration of the unseen elements in us all.

On Wednesday 16 November, the programme features Object Permanence, by dance artist and Candoco's Independent Researcher, Kat Hawkins. Building a landscape of crispness and an intimate relationship between the disabled body and assistive devices, the work reveals a world of joy, companionship and sensuality.

On Thursday 17 and Friday 18 November the programme includes SCÁLING by Candoco dancer Markéta Stránská in collaboration with dance artist Charlie Morrissey. Akin to climbing, the work is a functional exploration of structures in motion, veering between delicate precision and visceral physicality.

Closing the programme each night in The Kahn is a new work by Candoco dancer Joel Brown, inspired by his US Mormon upbringing and the tradition of 'Family Home Evening' where families come together, sing, share talents, and family business.

In addition, there is an online offering including Jo Bannon's film Feeling Thing with ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) sound, dance film Cuckoo, and more.