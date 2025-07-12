CLUELESS THE MUSICAL Will Conclude West End Run This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a wildly successful West End run, CLUELESS, The Musical will play its final performance at the Trafalgar Theatre on Saturday 23 August. But fans needn’t panic, the party’s just getting started. A UK tour starting in September 2026 at Bromley Churchill Theatre will go on sale soon, with plans already underway to bring the musical to Mexico City, Australia, Japan and Europe.

Adapted for the stage by original Clueless writer-director Amy Heckerling, with new music by KT Tunstall and lyrics by Glenn Slater, CLUELESS has become the “your new favourite musical” (WhatsOnStage) smash hit of the season hailed as “fun and totally fabulous” (Independent), “big-hearted, bangin’ and flawless” (Daily Mail), and “a non-stop party” (Radio Times).

Directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Lizzi Gee, the show stars rising talent Emma Flynn as Cher Horowitz, delivering “an effervescent explosion of megawatt charm and killer vocals” (Sunday Mirror). She leads a stellar cast that includes Keelan McAuley, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Romona Lewis-Malley, Rabi Kondé, and Isaac J Lewis.

More than just a musical, CLUELESS has been a full-on cultural event. Fans flocked to a special anniversary screening of the original film at the Trafalgar Theatre, which featured a live cast performance to mark the movie’s 30th anniversary. Meanwhile, a custom-designed yellow plaid Jeep straight out of Cher’s closet was spotted turning heads all over London and across the UK.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography