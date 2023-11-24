Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED is Coming to the Etcetera Theatre Club in London

Catch the show 11th -14th, 17th -19th, 22nd -24th December 2023, at 7pm (6pm Sundays).

By: Nov. 24, 2023

CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED, a warped winter's tale of cancel culture is coming to the Etcetera Theatre Club, 265 Camden High Street, London NW1 7BU, on 11th -14th, 17th -19th, 22nd -24th December 2023, at 7pm (6pm Sundays).

Kate Ghotti is one of the most successful TV personalities in the UK, apparently living a perfect life of wealth, success and popularity. So when she learns that an exposé article is about to be published which could destroy her career, friendships, freedom and life, she'll stop at nothing to prevent it.

Christmas Is Cancelled is an exciting new play from writer/actress Tuula Costelloe, which, unusually for a fringe show, offers a multi-sensory experience, involving burlesque, a scented auditorium, temperature changes, audience interaction and even festive nibbles.

A thought-provoking reflection on today's cancel culture, the audience's loyalties will be challenged at every step of Kate's journey from decadence to desperation as she resorts to ever riskier remedies of damage limitation, which in turn expose her to dangers of a different kind. Just to add to that intrigue, performances on Tuesday and Saturday performances will have different endings to those on other days!

Tuula Costelloe was included in the top 1% of the BBC Writers Room Open Call and Shortlist, and was one of the leading writers in the Edinburgh TV Festival/All 3 Media New Drama Collective. She studied theatre at Trinity College Dublin before graduating from the New York Film Academy and has since appeared both on stage and film, as well as penning three novels. Christmas Is Cancelled, in which she appears as Kate, marks her playwriting debut.

The play is directed by Hector Smith, who graduated with an MA in Text & Performance from RADA and who has previously directed at The Phoenix Theatre Melbourne (Australia), House of International Theatre Copenhagen and the Cockpit Theatre London. The cast is completed by Graeme Culliton (Arthur), Lara De Belder (Aisha), Rosa French (Jane), Megan Sangster (Hana) and Anas Zabadne (Niall).

If you're looking for a darkly bracing and contentious antidote to December's overload of seasonal sentimentality, Christmas Is Cancelled is the play for you!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED

Mon 11th-Thu 14th, Sun 17th -Tue 19th, Fri 22nd -Sun 24th December 2023

7pm (Sundays 6pm). Running time: 70mins. Age guidance: 18+.

Etcetera Theatre Club, 265 Camden High Street, Above The Oxford Arms,

London NW1 7BU

Click Here

Ticket prices: £32.00, plus booking fee

Box office: https://www.citizenticket.com/events/etcetera-theatre/christmas-is-cancelled/


