CHARACTER BUILDING EXPERIENCE Extends London Residency

After successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and the Vault Festival, the interactive role-playing comedy game show Character Building Experience is extending its monthly residency at the Museum of Comedy in London between March 29th and July 27th.



Created and hosted by comedian, actor and writer Sasha Ellen, (nominee for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2022 and shortlisted for the BAFTA Rocliffe award), Character Building Experience is a unique Dungeons and Dragons-style mini-adventure with improvised songs, left-field thinking and questionable choices.



A professional Dungeon Master IRL, Sasha puts comedians through their paces, raising the bar for their improvisational skills and helping them to discover bravery - or cowardice - they didn't know they had.



From heisting a bank to fight a money monster, to fulfilling an ancient prophesy that a great warrior will die at the hand of an incompetent fool, comics bumble their way through epic adventures trying to avoid a humiliating death.



Suitable for experts, novices and the uninitiated but curious.

Line-ups TBC, previous guests have included: Will Duggan; Ben Lund-Conlon; Andy Field; Heid Regan; Alasdair Beckett-King; Sikisa; Joz Norris; Luca Capani; Ben Clover; Robyn Perkins; Javier Jarquin; Sam See; Sid Singh; Jon Gracey; Jake Baker; Alex Kealy, Vicky Hawley, Bilal Zafar; Ken Cheng; Bec Hill; Richard Soames; Paul Foxcroft, Bennet Kavanagh and Tai Campbell.





Roll the dice on this comedy game show!

Museum of Comedy:

29th March @ 8:30pm

27th April @ 7pm

25th May @ 8:30pm

22 June @ 8:30pm

27 July @ 8:30pm

Sasha's first Edinburgh Fringe show, a romantic comedy called 'Signal Failure', transferred to the Soho Playhouse in New York and her first solo stand-up show, 'Accidents Happen to Sasha Ellen', transferred to the Soho Theatre in London. A work-in-progress of 'Creeps and Geeks', Sasha's 2022 Fringe show, was nominated for Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Sasha's writing credits include a sitcom shortlisted for the BAFTA Rocliffe competition and material for BBC Radio 4 Extra. Her jokes have appeared in the Best Jokes of the Fringe collections of The Times and The Telegraph, and her broadcast appearances include Times Radio and BBC Radio Scotland.