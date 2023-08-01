CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Nearby 'Police Situation'

The show posted that the police situation was "prohibiting access to and from the Kit Kat Club". 

By: Aug. 01, 2023

CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Nearby 'Police Situation'

Tonight's performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has been cancelled due to "an ongoing police situation taking place nearby". 

The show's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted the news, stating that the police situation was "prohibiting access to and from the Kit Kat Club". 

The Daily Mail has reported that a man climbed onto the roof a building and threatened to jump. 

See the post below:


 
CABARET currently stars Maude Apatow (HBO’s Euphoria) as Sally Bowles, Mason Alexander Park (Netflix’s The Sandman) as Emcee, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.
 
The cast also includes Nathan Ives Moiba as Cliff Bradshaw, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin and Callum Sterling.
 
This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.
 
One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.
 
CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.



