CABARET, MEAN GIRLS, SIX and More Will Perform at 2024 West End Live

The full lineup has been revealed for the 2024 West End Live, featuring several West End productions, performing artists, and more!

Notable productions in the lineup include Cabaret; The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button; Fangirls; Hadestown; Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!; Kiss Me, Kate; Mean Girls; MJ The Musical; Mrs Doubtfire; Six; Standing At The Sky’s Edge; Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York); Why Am I So Single?; Your Lie In April and many more!

Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival returns on Saturday 22 & Sunday 23 June.

Learn more at westendlive.co.uk.

West End Live 2024 Full Lineup

42 Balloons

Babies The Musical

Back To The Future The Musical

Baga Chipz

The Baker’s Wife

The Book Of Mormon

Cabaret

The Choir Of Man

A Chorus Line

Closer To Heaven

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

DIVA: Live From Hell!

Dorian: The Musical

Emerald Storm

Fangirls

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World

Frankie Goes To Bollywood

Disney’s Frozen

Hadestown

Hamilton

Heathers The Musical

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical

I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical

John Owen-Jones

Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!

Kiss Me, Kate

Les Misérables

Disney’s The Lion King

Magic Mike Live

Mamma Mia!

Marie Curie

RSC’s Matilda The Musical

Mean Girls

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Mrs Doubtfire

Next To Normal

A Night With Janis Joplin The Musical

Operation Mincemeat

The Phantom Of The Opera

Queenz: Live In London!

Roles We’ll Never Play

Shantify – The Show

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Sister Act

Six The Musical

Standing At The Sky’s Edge

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Westway Music Presents

Why Am I So Single?

Wicked

The Wild Party

The Wizard Of Oz

You, Me & The Rest Of The World

Your Lie In April The Musical

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

