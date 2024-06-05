Brighton Fringe Review: JOHN HINTON: WELL WELL WELL . . ., Komeida Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Isn’t it a funny thing, the brain?”

John Hinton: Well Well Well . . . is a musical show that has Hinton using songs and the story of his own life to explore the science behind cancer, as he was recently diagnosed with diffuse large B cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Originally, this show was meant to be one about the science of light, but the process of chemotherapy has made it difficult for Hinton to write over the past six months. So, instead, we get a range of songs with topics like quadriceps and even the European medicinal leech. The show is a mix of parody and original songs that come from Hinton’s back catalogue, making it more of a musical revue of his career.

All of the lyrics to the songs are displayed on a screen behind Hinton in creative lyric videos, allowing everyone to be able to sing along and also see exactly what he is singing about. The screen is also used to display a range of graphics, including some more scientific things like how DNA is formed and how different medicines can be used to change it. And, when songs had been used in previous shows, Hinton gives the audience context to them, giving them some insight into his work.

There are some moments where I questioned exactly who this show was for, particularly those that go into some of the more complicated aspects of cancer, including the R-CHOP chemotherapy regiment, with the description of the treatment feeling a bit like a school lecture. It is also difficult to imagine children understanding and enjoying a parody of the musical Hair’s “Aquarius” about “The Age of the Hairless Ape.”

In one song, “S is for Senescence,” Hinton sings about getting old, which leads to some political statements on old people in the United Kingdom being sent to shelters versus other places whose cultures respect elders. This song had been a part of one of Hinton’s previous shows, Ensonglopedia, in which he had 26 songs, one for each letter of the alphabet, describing what it means to be human. I saw some of the adults in the audience getting emotional over this song but did not see any of the children having reactions to it.

In a sweet final moment, Hinton’s family members return to the stage to sing a song about being grateful for the NHS, a song that Hinton had written before his diagnosis that ironically mentioned non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s bittersweet in that it forces the audience to think about the future of the NHS and the country itself, but sweet as it is a way of Hinton being able to say thank you to those who have helped him through his illness.

Ultimately, John Hinton: Well Well Well . . . is a nice hour of educational songs for all ages, giving Hinton the chance to show off the songs he has written over the years while he recovers and prepares for the next show. I look forward to seeing his next show about the science of light at the Fringe next year!

John Hinton: Well Well Well . . . ran on 19 and 25 May at Komedia Studio at the Brighton Fringe.

