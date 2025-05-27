Brighton Fringe Review: HAVE YOU MET STAN? A NEW MUSICAL, The Grounds @ Platf9rm, Hove

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There’s something quietly powerful about Have You Met Stan?, a new original musical by Bart Thiede, that has just had its final show at the Brighton Fringe. Set within the everyday hum of a pub, this Irish-Polish queer love story has sincerity and charm as it delves into the meet-cute between Seán and Stan and the struggles that unfold.

This is a show that explores some big themes: immigration, queer love, miscommunication, and that difficult truth that sometimes, love just isn’t enough. At times I felt the book could use a bit of tightening – there are a few too many clichés for my liking. And whilst there are funny moments, it feels like the jokes perhaps sometimes don’t quite land in the way they’re intended. Leaning into the drama would be the best approach here, as that’s where the show thrives.

The original songs, rooted in a folky tradition with hints of indie-rock edge, are genuinely catchy and well-performed. Carried beautifully by the show’s two leads, Matty Molyneux and Jamie Douglass-Turner deliver strong vocals and a palpable onstage chemistry. Their presence is confident and their command of the performance space is assured

One of the unexpected highlights was the three-piece live band. This is certainly not a luxury you always see at the Fringe, and it added a richness to the show that I really appreciated. Clear evidence of putting their Brighton Fringe Musical Theatre bursary award win to good use.

As the 70-minute piece unfolded, I found myself visualising how well it could work in an off-West End space. And funnily enough, I later read that it’s heading to The King’s Head Theatre in London next week. That feels like a great fit. With a more development, I could see it working in a venue like the Southwark Playhouse in the future.

Have You Met Stan? is a bittersweet tale that’s filled with heart. You root for these two characters and believe their plight. It’s musically accomplished and the most polished of all the shows I’ve seen at the Fringe this season. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

Have You Met Stan? is at the King's Head Theatre on 27-28 May

