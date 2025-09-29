Brightdog Theatre to Present AS THE SNOW FALLS At Canal Café Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BrightDog Theatre brings its provocative new comedy As the Snow Falls to Canal Café Theatre for a strictly limited run this October.

Written and directed by Aidan McConville and Tom Messmer, the play follows Kenneth and Sam—two men in a pub from very different cultural backgrounds, both abandoned by society in different ways. Despite their differences, they are ultimately united by laughter and a love of music.

Through the lens of an ever-diminishing pub culture, As the Snow Falls examines the shifting social landscape and its impact on an often-overlooked demographic.

It asks: What happens when the arts are stripped from the working class? How do people communicate in a world where technology has replaced human connection? Kenneth and Sam’s unlikely connection emerges from one man’s desperate search for meaning, told with humor, heart, and a pint in hand.

After premiering to sold-out audiences during an R&D showing in January 2025, followed by a successful run at Lewes Little Theatre in May, the play now comes to London for four performances only.