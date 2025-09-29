 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Brightdog Theatre to Present AS THE SNOW FALLS At Canal Café Theatre

Four performances only: October 6–11, 2025 in Little Venice.

By: Sep. 29, 2025
Brightdog Theatre to Present AS THE SNOW FALLS At Canal Café Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

BrightDog Theatre brings its provocative new comedy As the Snow Falls to Canal Café Theatre for a strictly limited run this October.

Written and directed by Aidan McConville and Tom Messmer, the play follows Kenneth and Sam—two men in a pub from very different cultural backgrounds, both abandoned by society in different ways. Despite their differences, they are ultimately united by laughter and a love of music.

Through the lens of an ever-diminishing pub culture, As the Snow Falls examines the shifting social landscape and its impact on an often-overlooked demographic.

It asks: What happens when the arts are stripped from the working class? How do people communicate in a world where technology has replaced human connection? Kenneth and Sam’s unlikely connection emerges from one man’s desperate search for meaning, told with humor, heart, and a pint in hand.

After premiering to sold-out audiences during an R&D showing in January 2025, followed by a successful run at Lewes Little Theatre in May, the play now comes to London for four performances only.




Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Outsiders
90 ratings

The Outsiders
Just in Time
90 ratings

Just in Time
Hamilton
107 ratings

Hamilton
Hadestown
130 ratings

Hadestown

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos