Brightdog Theatre to Present AS THE SNOW FALLS At Canal Café Theatre

Four performances only: October 6–11, 2025 in Little Venice.
BrightDog Theatre brings its provocative new comedy As the Snow Falls to Canal Café Theatre for a strictly limited run this October.
Written and directed by Aidan McConville and Tom Messmer, the play follows Kenneth and Sam—two men in a pub from very different cultural backgrounds, both abandoned by society in different ways. Despite their differences, they are ultimately united by laughter and a love of music.
Through the lens of an ever-diminishing pub culture, As the Snow Falls examines the shifting social landscape and its impact on an often-overlooked demographic.
It asks: What happens when the arts are stripped from the working class? How do people communicate in a world where technology has replaced human connection? Kenneth and Sam’s unlikely connection emerges from one man’s desperate search for meaning, told with humor, heart, and a pint in hand.
After premiering to sold-out audiences during an R&D showing in January 2025, followed by a successful run at Lewes Little Theatre in May, the play now comes to London for four performances only.
Videos