Brendan Murphy's BUFFY REVAMPED Announces 2023 UK and Ireland Tour

After a critically acclaimed season at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, Seabright Productions are delighted to present the highly anticipated UK & Ireland Tour of Brendan Murphy's brand new show.

Coming hot on the heels of Murphy's last show, Friend (The One with Gunther), which recently won the award for Best Play in the World Wide Comedy Awards, the award-winning success (Darkchat Awards 2022: Best Comedy Performer and Best One-Person Show) of Buffy Revamped has confirmed him as one of the country's most talented young writer/performers with both critics and audiences.

Brendan Murphy said: "Buffy fans are some of the smartest, funniest and kindest audiences you could ever hope to have at a show, and I can't wait to bring this celebration of all things Buffy The Vampire Slayer to the Scoobs & Slayers lying in wait across the UK and Ireland."

In this fast-paced new production we bring you the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out... Spike.

Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it's the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

Brendan Murphy is a London based actor, improviser and comedian. He has toured extensively across the US and Canada as part of the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter.

Other theatre credits include FRIEND (The One With Gunther) (Edinburgh & Adelaide Fringe), The Crown Live (Wilton's Music Hall and USA tour), and The Adventure (The Royal Exchange). Screen credits include Man Vs Bee (Netflix), Broadchurch (ITV), and Spiderman: Far From Home (Marvel Studios).

An experienced improviser, Brendan is a member of BBC Radio One's BattleActs! and has been a guest player for Second City and Monkey Toast Players. He is co-writer of the satirical comedy podcast NonCensored with Rosie Holt, and the upcoming musical comedy The Last Library with Oliver Izod.

Hamish MacDougall's recent credits include The War of the Worlds (UK Tour/Stanford USA); Project Dictator (New Diorama Theatre); Willy by William Andrews (Soho/Pleasance); Hammerhead by Joseph Morpurgo (Soho/ Southbank/ Pleasance/ Tour and winner of The Brighton Comedy Award); Life and Rhymes by Abandoman (Udderbelly/ Soho/ Melbourne) and The 24 Hour Plays(Old Vic).

Photo Credit: Steve Ullathorne