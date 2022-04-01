Book SMALL ISLAND Tickets Now With Our Exclusive Prices

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots.

Small Island follows their lives through the Second World War until the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush at Tilbury, where hopes for the future soon meet the stubborn reality of post-war Britain.

Adapted by Helen Edmundson and directed by Rufus Norris, this 'resonant, funny and moving' (a??a??a??a??a?? Mail on Sunday) play brings to life the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK.

The hit play is now back by at London's National Theatre, once again playing in the Olivier.

Exclusive prices for Small Island tickets

Tickets at £56, £59, £66 and £69.

Valid on all performances from 28 March to 30 April.

Book by 3 April.