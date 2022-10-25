Book Now for BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Coming to the Garrick Theatre in March 2023
The show will run from 4 March 2023 - 20 May 2023
Book now for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical, coming to the Garrick Theatre in March 2023
Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure-and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde.
Following a sell-out run at the Arts Theatre, the cult-sensation Bonnie & Clyde The Musical returns for a new limited West End season at the Garrick Theatre. Featuring music by TonyÂ® nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), lyrics by TonyÂ® and OscarÂ® winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), a book by EmmyÂ® Award nominee Ivan Menchell, and directed by Nick Winston.Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.
Book now for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical, coming to the Garrick Theatre in March 2023!
