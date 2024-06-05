Barrett Wilbert Weed Will Perform at the London Palladium in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into the pages of Barrett Wilbert Weed's diary as she will perform at The London Palladium on September 1st, 2024.

Brace yourselves for a trip through the spooky corridors of her mind as Barrett brings her West End Debut show, DEAR DIARY to the iconic London Palladium.



The American actress and singer is best known for originating the roles of Veronica Sawyer in the Off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical and Janis Sarkisian in the Broadway production of Mean Girls. She also voices Octavia "Via" Goetia in the animated musical series, Helluva Boss.

Barrett welcomes you into her world, for an intimate look at the music, stories, ghosts and monsters that have shaped her life and career, as she rewinds her past ten years on Broadway.

Barrett Wilbert Weed is best known for originating the roles of 'Janis Sarkisian' in the Broadway production of "Mean Girls," and 'Veronica Sawyer' in "Heathers: The Musical," for which she earned Best Lead Actress Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominations. Barrett was given a Helen Hayes Award for her portrayal of 'Sally Bowles' in the Signature Theatre's production of "Cabaret." Additional theatre credits include "Found" at the Atlantic Theatre Company, and the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of "Bare."

On television, BARRETT recurred in Edward Burns' EPIX series "Bridge and Tunnel," and can be seen in CBS' "Blue Bloods," HBO's "Crashing," "Helluva Boss," and the independent series, "Swipe Monster."

She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Elon University.

