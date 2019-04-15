BWW TV: Watch An Exclusive Clip of Matthew Bourne's SWAN LAKE Ahead of Cinema Screening

Matthew Bourne's legendary and award-winning production of Swan Lake, which has returned to UK stages with a fresh look for the 21st century, will be screened in cinemas nationwide on 21 May. Watch an exclusive sneak peek below!

This exclusive clip is from Act III Scene 2 (The Royal Ball), and features Will Bozier as the Stranger, Liam Mower as the Prince, and Nicole Kabera as the Queen, as well as dancers from the New Adventures company.

In this extract from the scene, there are passionate duets between the Stranger and the Hungarian, German and Romanian Princesses, while he's also flirting outrageously with the Queen. At the end of the clip, the Stranger lands right next to the Queen, ready to lead her in an intimate and evocative duet.

Matthew Bourne was recently honoured with a Special Olivier Award in recognition of his extraordinary achievements in dance.

Cinemas showing Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake can be found at www.swanlakecinema.com

Photo credit: Johan Persson





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories