BWW Review: THE CHOIR OF MAN, Arts Theatre

If you were to read the copy and watch the trailer assigned for this show, you'd probably assume that it was just a bunch of macho, metrosexual men singing hit songs in a fictional local pub, and to be honest, you'd be absolutely right in that assumption. Full of raucous cheer, dancing and beer-drinking, this one-hour show definitely gets the crowd going. Even on a Saturday matinee, people were up on their feet dancing and laughing along - causing a really exciting energy to fizz around the room.

Originally being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, Nic Doodson's production has transferred to the West End well, and feels very at home with the Arts Theatre's aesthetic. A lot more casual than other local venues, it allows the opportunity for greater audience engagement to take place. The pub it's set in, 'The Jungle', feels like it extends out into the audience; people are brought on stage and sung to. They are given beers, pina coladas and have to help build on the dramatic action taking place. The joy from those lucky selected few is contagious, and we enjoy watching their awkwardness at being displayed in front of everyone.

The moments that really work are the majority of the solo moments - as the cast really get a chance to show off their vocal talents. Richard Lock's slow, seductive, guitar rendition of Katy Perry's Teenage Dream is a particular standout. It's charming, alluring and a nice abridged sultry version compared to the chart-topping poppy original. It's in the group choral songs where the piece feels the weakest. Harmony's are slightly off, mic's aren't turned up to full, which means individual lines are missed, and the clunky choreography means that some of the finer detail is lost.

Dramaturgically, the show could do with being tightened up, as the vignettes don't particularly correlate together. Ben Norris' monologues have craft behind them, but feel at odds with the musical moments. Despite being fed a few lines about each person's back story, the overall show doesn't allow us a chance to really get to know them - leading the intro's to be a tad cringe, when I believe the intention is to make them rather moving. The oddest moment of the hour comes when Adele's Hello is sung; even though this is sung so beautifully by Miles Anthony Daley, the weird choice to stage the pub dwellers watching and reacting to a football match in slow motion is totally bizarre.

The Choir of Man is fun when it's not taking itself too seriously. When it begins too, it creates an awkward atmosphere. However, if you're looking for a care free night out, without having to think too much about what you're watching, this is the show for you.

The Choir of Man at Arts Theatre, West End until 13 February

Photo: Helen Maybanks