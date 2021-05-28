BWW Review: JESSIE CAVE: SUNRISE, Soho Theatre Online

Intimately confessional stand-up shows are not new for Jessie Cave. Her 2015 show, I Loved Her, detailed her relationship with fellow comic Alfie Brown after she became pregnant after their one-night stand. In 2018 she returned with Sunrise, about the aftermath of their breakup. Filmed in an empty Soho Theatre during the pandemic, this emotionally intelligent and bittersweet show is now available to stream.

Throughout the hour, Cave presents an intimate and unflinching portrait of how she is addressing life and love as a co-parent, sleeping with new people, trying to work and not feel guilty about being away from her 'babies'. It is also brutally funny, using everything from her competitive veganism to incredibly intimate details of the painful rash she develops after a Hollywood wax.

Cave moves from aspiring to be powerful and in control, whilst juggling her feelings of incredible jealousy and outrage at Alfie's new sexual conquests. The skill of the writing in this show is often about the smaller details. She strokes Alfie's arm during a family outing to a museum just to portray the image of a happy, connected family. She obsesses about the brand of peanut butter his new lover buys and ponders if choosing to watch a box set with her new boyfriend shows too much commitment.

The show feels immersive, particularly as most of it is written in the present tense. Cave also cleverly uses pillows embroidered with two faces to represent both Alfie and her unnamed new boyfriend to re-enact their conversations. There is no audience, apart from her sister, and yet the filmed version feels very intimate.

The sharpness of the content is also starkly juxtaposed with Cave's rather wholesome appearance. Her oversized glasses, long plaits and multi-coloured fingernails don't quite match with the graphic details about sex, self-belief and relationships.

What makes it work so brilliantly is that the entire show feels breathtakingly sincere and deeply authentic. It is stark, witty and poignant, but also feels the opposite of self-indulgent. Cave has a beguiling charm and is seemingly unaware of just how good she is.

Jessie Cave: Sunrise is available from the Soho Theatre website until 8 June

Photo Credit: Soho Theatre On Demand