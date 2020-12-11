BWW Review: CINDERELLA: A SOCIALLY DISTANCED BALL, Turbine Theatre

If you're looking for a festive theatrical feast, this December then look no further than the Turbine Theatre's rather wonderful production of Cinderella: A Socially Distanced Ball. Think of it as your usual Christmas pantomime with... well adult jokes, adults jokes and a few more adults jokes.

Writers Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst leave almost nothing out of this impressive script as they charge through the 70-minute show like a bulldozer. Director Lizzy Connolly's modern take on Cinderella and her want to attend a local ball includes unapologetic pokes at social distancing, hand sanitising and even the Tory Party - yes, really! Consider it an age-old pantomime song with a few additional swear words for extra sparkle.

With the rule of six playing havoc with our lives this 2020, the jokes begin from the start when our fabulous fairy Sean Parkins struts onto David Shields' impressive set to welcome us to a show led by six people - and six people only. No touching, no kissing, no being close. It's socially distanced - and they mean it!

Alongside comedian Rufus Hound as Buttons and Daisy Wood Davis as Cinderella herself, the expected pair of possible lovers fight a pair of right old... adventurous young ladies in drag sisters Scott Paige and Oscar Conlon-Morrey.

Playing for the back row of the theatre down the street, the loud and busty pair (with character names that'll make you laugh for a good scene or two!) overplay each scene with bold humour and the filthiest of mouths. This show most certainly isn't one to take your little one to see. "Adult" it's advertised as, and adult it is!

But perhaps what makes this show work quite so well is the mixing of classic songs, theatre numbers and a cast that is more than able to prove their viable - another perfectly executed nod to the pandemic - while twisting in a small, but still needed, narrative. And while we sadly don't get quite as much Debbie Kurup time on stage as we'd desire, her portrayal of a rich leading man comes highly recommended.

The Turbine Theatre might be small in size, but it's great in talent, and Cinderella: A Socially Distanced Ball is a Christmas cracker of a production that must be top of your list this season.

Cinderella: A Socially Distanced Ball at the Turbine Theatre until 23 December

Photo credit: Mark Senior