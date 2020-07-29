BWW Feature: 5 Shows I'd Most Like To See When Theatre Returns

Well, here we are still. Four months in since the world shut down, and since I've sat in one of those beloved mice-riddled West End theatres. How I took it for granted! What I'd give to be there again, even if there was a giant pillar blocking my view.

Every day, I wake up hoping for the good news that we can go back to the glittering theatrical wonderland of the time before. Here are the five shows that I have been dreaming of seeing when that day finally comes.

Cabaret

I'm looking for the grittiness of the Donmar's 1993 version with Jane Horrocks and Alan Cumming. I want to be immersed in the full theatrical experience, and be acknowledged that I'm there as an audience member. Break that fourth wall and sit on my lap please! All this online theatre does leave you feeling a little bit lonely (although it's far better than nothing).

If done well, this musical can make you feel all the emotions and tear your heart out. I don't know about anyone else, but I'm desperate for something to channel all my corona-coaster feelings into. Check out Jane Horrocks' gut-wrenching performance of the titular song.

The Sound of Music

Why? Because I want some pure joy in my life right now. Also, the concept of family and love as the shining light throughout times of darkness is something I feel like many can relate to right now. We may not be in Austria on the brink of WWII, but it certainly feels like we are in a world war with Coronavirus.

This show is timeless, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's magical score is bound to lift your spirits. My dream cast would include Kelli O'Hara as Maria - I absolutely adored her Julie in the Lincoln Center's production of Carousel.

Doctor Zhivago

At the end of last year, when this show blessed London with a one-day concert-version at Cadogan Hall, I was hopeful that a fully staged production would ensue. Alas, a pandemic hit shortly after, so who knows what the plans were. Years ago, I was lucky enough to see the fully staged version in Australia, which left me so moved I sobbed the entire car ride home.

If you're mad about Les Mis then you need this show in your life. To summarise the intricate storyline, Doctor Zhivago is a sweeping love story set amongst the backdrop of the Russian Revolution, with a score by Lucy Simon (The Secret Garden).

I'm keeping all my fingers and toes crossed that we see this show grace our West End stages in its entirety, hopefully with the stellar Cadogan Hall cast. Check out Ramin Karimloo and Kelly Mathieson singing "Watch the Moon".

Muriel's Wedding The Musical

This show was doing the rounds in Australia before the pandemic hit, and to rave reviews. Who doesn't need a giant dose of heartwarming comedy right now? The musical is based on the cult classic film starring Toni Collette, with a score by eclectic Aussie singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke (who some might recognise from Eurovision 2019).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

After wowing audiences on Broadway, this LONG overdue musical was finally making its way to the West End. Then we went into lockdown. As much as I love to champion new, original stories, I always get excited at the prospect of seeing see my favourite movies transformed into a theatrical experience. When you've got a film like Moulin Rouge!, it's a no-brainer that the stage show is going to be a smash hit.

I really hope this musical goes ahead as planned when the world goes back to semi-normal, and you can bet I'll be first in line to get my hands on those golden tickets.

