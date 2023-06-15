BOY PARTS Will Have its London Premiere at Soho Theatre in October

Based on the critically acclaimed debut novel by Eliza Clark (Finalist in Women’s Prize for Fiction, Granta’s Best of Young British Novelist 2023), the pitch-black psychological thriller Boy Parts is launched at Soho Theatre for a six-week run this autumn. This incendiary, shocking and hilarious production has been adapted by award-winning writer Gillian Greer (Meat, Theatre503; Petals, Theatre Upstairs).

Irina takes explicit, compromising photos of average-looking men – watching, stalking from behind the lens. With the camera as a barrier, these boys are at the mercy of the shutter button, putty in her hands. When Irina’s erotic photographs give her a big break in a fashionable London gallery, this dark and captivating play asks how far one person will go to get the perfect shot as Irina begins to spiral self-destructively.

Boy Parts is a sinister exploration of sexuality and gender roles in the 21st century. Subverting desire and the female gaze, Boy Parts presents a chaotic, funny, and threatening female protagonist, as it explores the complexities of female sexuality, and power and control in the art world.

Novelist Eliza Clark comments, I can’t wait to see Boy Parts on stage. Soho Theatre’s adaptation of the novel is sure to delight fans of the book and thrill an entirely new audience.

Sofi Berenger of Metal Rabbit Productions says, When we read Boy Parts we were mesmerized by Eliza’s unique voice and exploration of gender roles in the 2020s. It’s made for the stage and we can’t wait to see what Gill and Sara do with the piece and can’t think of a better home for it than Soho Theatre.

Directed by Sara Joyce (Dust, Soho Theatre/New York Theatre Workshop; Fringe First winning The Last Return) and produced by award-winning Metal Rabbit Productions (Radiant Vermin and Cuckoo, Soho Theatre) and Soho Theatre (Olivier-nominated Age is a Feeling and Flesh and Bone), London’s most vibrant producer of new theatre, comedy and cabaret, Boy Parts subverts the erotic gaze and asks what happens when our need for connection gets twisted.